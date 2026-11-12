NBF announces winners of fifth edition of NBF Art Prize

Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF, said: “We are delighted to see the NBF Art Prize continue to inspire such remarkable creativity and talent in its fifth edition. With over 1,200 submissions from artists across the UAE, this year’s response is a testament to the richness and diversity of the nation’s artistic community. The theme, ‘We Belong Here,’ beautifully captures the sense of identity, connection and shared experiences that bring us together. At NBF, we are proud to provide a platform that celebrates these unique perspectives while fostering a stronger sense of community and belonging through art.”