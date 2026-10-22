Meena Jewellers Announces the 5th Edition of its Annual Polki Festival

Featuring Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Association with the Brand
Dubai: Meena Jewellers, a trusted name in fine jewellery, invites jewellery enthusiasts to celebrate the festive season with the 5th Edition of its Annual Polki Festival, featuring the exclusive unveiling of its Bridal & Diwali Collection 2026. Adding to the collection’s glamour is the association of Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor and jewellery personality Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Meena Jewellers, reflecting the brand’s celebration of timeless elegance, heritage and contemporary sophistication.
Taking place from 23rd to 25th October 2026, the three-day festival promises an exquisite celebration of traditional craftsmanship, timeless elegance and festive glamour. Customers will have the opportunity to explore an exceptional selection of Polki jewellery, showcasing the beauty and intricate artistry of this traditional jewellery style.
The newly unveiled Bridal & Diwali Collection brings together the grandeur of bridal adornments and the festive charm of statement pieces, offering a distinctive selection for weddings, festive occasions and special celebrations. Inspired by India’s rich jewellery heritage, the collection celebrates the enduring appeal of traditional craftsmanship while embracing the elegance and sophistication sought by today’s jewellery connoisseurs.
The association of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni further complements the collection’s focus on heritage, elegance and family traditions. Their presence alongside Meena Jewellers reinforces the emotional connection between fine jewellery and life’s most cherished moments, from bridal celebrations to festive gifting.
Adding to the excitement, customers will receive a complimentary 24-karat gold bar from Meena Jewellers, personalised with a design of their choice, making the shopping experience even more memorable. Terms and conditions apply.
The festival will be held exclusively at Meena Jewellers’ flagship stores in Meena Bazaar and Al Fahidi Street, Bur Dubai, inviting customers to discover exquisite jewellery for weddings, festive occasions and meaningful gifting.
With its annual Polki Festival, Meena Jewellers continues to celebrate the enduring appeal of traditional Indian jewellery while bringing customers exclusive collections, distinctive craftsmanship and memorable festive shopping experiences.