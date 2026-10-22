Meena Jewellers Announces the 5th Edition of its Annual Polki Festival

Dubai: Meena Jewellers, a trusted name in fine jewellery, invites jewellery enthusiasts to celebrate the festive season with the 5th Edition of its Annual Polki Festival, featuring the exclusive unveiling of its Bridal & Diwali Collection 2026. Adding to the collection’s glamour is the association of Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor and jewellery personality Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Meena Jewellers, reflecting the brand’s celebration of timeless elegance, heritage and contemporary sophistication.