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Fashion

Meena Jewellers unveils an exciting festive shopping bonanza with guaranteed gifts on every qualifying purchase

Gifts range from smartphones and fitness wearables to gold bars

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Sahil and Kapil Jethwani
Sahil and Kapil Jethwani

Celebrating 30 years of trust in the UAE, Meena Jewellers is marking the festive season with a special retail promotion offering guaranteed gifts on qualifying diamond and Polki jewellery purchases. Running from 26 October to 12 November 2026, the initiative will be available exclusively at the brand’s flagship stores in Meena Bazaar and Al Fahidi Street, Bur Dubai.

The promotion features a selection of gifts, including the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Series, Samsung Galaxy Z Series devices, WHOOP fitness wearables with subscriptions, and gold bars. Unlike traditional lucky-draw campaigns, the initiative guarantees a gift with every qualifying purchase, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

At the heart of the campaign are Meena Jewellers’ diamond and Polki collections, featuring designs that range from contemporary diamond creations to intricately crafted traditional Polki jewellery. The collections cater to customers looking for jewellery to celebrate Diwali, mark weddings and other special occasions, or choose meaningful gifts for loved ones.

Commenting on the initiative, Sahil Jethwani, Managing Partner, Meena Jewellers, said: “Our customers have been at the heart of our journey for 30 years. These gifts are simply our way of thanking them for their continued trust and adding a little more joy to their celebrations. We wanted to make this festive season even more special by offering something extra alongside the jewellery they love.”

Kapil Jethwani, Managing Director, Meena Jewellers, added: “Jewellery has always been about celebrating special moments, whether it is a festive occasion, a wedding or an important personal milestone. We wanted to make those moments even more memorable by giving our customers something extra to look forward to. By offering guaranteed gifts rather than a lucky draw, we are making the shopping experience more rewarding for our customers.”

The initiative reflects Meena Jewellers’ focus on customer appreciation as it celebrates three decades in the UAE. By combining its jewellery collections with a guaranteed-gifting promotion, the brand aims to bring together the tradition of festive jewellery shopping and the spirit of giving that defines the season.

The promotion is available from October 26 to November 12, 2026, exclusively at Meena Jewellers’ flagship stores in Meena Bazaar and Al Fahidi Street, Bur Dubai.

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