Mastercard Cyber Pulse Report highlights digital resilience as driver of economic stability

The Mastercard Cyber Pulse Report notes that business systems, customer information, and physical infrastructure are the primary targets for attackers, accounting for 66 per cent of all targets. Most attackers aim to disrupt operations, commit fraud, and cause physical damage. Certain sectors are also at higher risk of cyberattacks. In the EEMEA region for example, the public, technology, and financial sectors account for 44 per cent of all targeted industries. These sectors are attractive targets due to the concentration of high‑value data and their importance to economic and digital ecosystems.