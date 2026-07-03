KamelPay launches AbsoluteCard to support UAE businesses in streamlining corporate payments

Ehsan Rahman, Co-founder and CEO of KamelPay, added: “AbsoluteCard is the result of a shared belief that corporate payments in this region deserve better tools, not just digital versions of old processes. It puts genuine control and visibility in the hands of finance teams and gives banks and financial institutions a product they can offer their own clients with no infrastructure to build. This is a milestone for KamelPay and for what comes next in business payments across the GCC.”