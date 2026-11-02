Made in the Emirates takes the wheel as ROX delivers first 100 vehicles

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “ROX’s journey in Abu Dhabi demonstrates how investment can translate into tangible industrial capabilities and opportunities for global growth. The delivery of the first batch of 100 vehicles reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its manufacturing operations and associated value chains in the emirate, contributing to the development of an automotive ecosystem that supports the localization of industrial activities and strengthens supply chains.”