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Kerala Overseas Cricketers to face Kerala Veterans in 12th Friendship Cup in Bengaluru

Ex-Kerala cricketers gear up for a nostalgic showdown in Bengaluru tournament

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Kerala Overseas Cricketers to face Kerala Veterans in 12th Friendship Cup in Bengaluru

The Kerala Overseas Cricketers (KOC) team will fly to Bengaluru on October 23, 2026, to participate in the 12th edition of the Friendship Cup, scheduled to be held at Kini Cricket Ground, Bidadi, Bengaluru, on October 24.

KOC, comprising former Kerala cricketers who have represented the state at various levels, will take on Kerala Veterans Cricketers (KVC), a team of former state-level cricketers, in the tournament. Two matches are scheduled to be played as part of this year's Friendship Cup.

The concept of KOC became a reality in 2013 with the objective of bringing former Kerala cricketers together under one umbrella. Since its inception, the Friendship Cup has aimed to provide former cricketers with a common platform to reconnect, renew old friendships and relive their passion for the game through competitive cricket.

Supported by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), the Friendship Cup has continued its tradition of bringing together former state cricketers since 2013.

The 2026 edition promises another memorable occasion of camaraderie, sporting spirit and nostalgia as former teammates and rivals reunite on the field.

This year’s team will be Captained by Biju Thomas and Vice Captain Balaji Narayanan.

This year's tour is sponsored by Kappal Logistics, Grand, Honest Steel FZCO and Zeens Business Center, whose support is instrumental in making the event possible.

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