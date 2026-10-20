Ibexa launches Agentic Marketing Platform as the region shifts from AI tools to AI orchestration

Dubai: Ibexa, the European marketing orchestration platform, has brought its Agentic Marketing Platform to the Middle East. Rather than sitting alongside the marketing team as another assistant, the platform puts AI agents inside the work itself, connecting the tools a team already runs and carrying a campaign from the brief through to execution. Ibexa works with more than 1,000 customers and employs over 350 people, including more than 150 engineers. Its presence in Dubai and the wider MENA region is supported by a strategic partnership with Seed Group, owned by The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.