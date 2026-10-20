Ibexa launches Agentic Marketing Platform as the region shifts from AI tools to AI orchestration

AI agents streamline marketing execution while teams retain control and approvals
Dubai: Ibexa, the European marketing orchestration platform, has brought its Agentic Marketing Platform to the Middle East. Rather than sitting alongside the marketing team as another assistant, the platform puts AI agents inside the work itself, connecting the tools a team already runs and carrying a campaign from the brief through to execution. Ibexa works with more than 1,000 customers and employs over 350 people, including more than 150 engineers. Its presence in Dubai and the wider MENA region is supported by a strategic partnership with Seed Group, owned by The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.
Few markets are moving on agentic AI as quickly as the UAE. On 4 May 2026, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, launched a two-year plan to move Dubai’s private sector to agentic AI. Run by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, it covers training tracks for business councils, incubators for agentic AI companies and dedicated funds. Agentic AI has stopped being something regional businesses will get to later. It is a national direction, and it comes with a timeline.
Creation is no longer the bottleneck. Content is drafted in seconds, images are generated on demand, audiences are analysed in moments and translation is near-instant. What speed on individual tasks does not fix is the fragmentation underneath.
A marketing team’s day still runs across content platforms, customer data, product information, campaign management, personalisation, analytics and a long tail of specialist tools. Most of those systems now ship their own AI, but each one only sees what sits inside its own walls.
Ibexa’s answer is to lift AI out of the individual tool and let it orchestrate work across the wider digital ecosystem. That shift is what creates the Agentic Marketer.
Few places make the case as clearly as the Gulf. Campaigns here often run in Arabic and English at once, across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and neighbouring markets. Ramadan, Eid, White Friday and national days compress enormous volumes of activity into short windows, and localisation, agency handovers and approval cycles each add their own coordination load.
Making one task faster does not answer the question regional teams actually face: what makes the whole campaign move faster?
“We want every marketer to have the opportunity to become an Agentic Marketer,” says Bertrand Maugain, CEO of Ibexa. “That doesn’t mean handing marketing over to AI. It means giving marketers a new way to direct it. People set the outcome, protect the brand and make the important decisions. Agents give them the execution power to turn those decisions into action.”
“Dubai has set a clear direction for putting agentic AI to work in business,” says Arwa Cherif, VP Middle East at Ibexa. “For marketers, the opportunity goes far beyond generating more content. The real opportunity is connecting the work that happens across the entire marketing operation. Agents can carry more of the execution, while marketers focus their time on the decisions, creativity and outcomes where human judgement creates the most value.”
Ibexa’s approach starts from the marketing technology an organisation has in place rather than the technology it would need to buy.
Open connectivity, including the Model Context Protocol (MCP), lets agents reach the capabilities and information held in connected systems, so a business can adopt agentic ways of working without first tearing out its existing stack.
Connectivity on its own, though, only gets agents as far as the door.
To work across marketing, agents also need context. Ibexa lets organisations hand agents the business knowledge the work depends on: brand guidelines, tone of voice, positioning and whatever else consistent execution requires. Because that context is shared across agentic workflows, agents operate from one understanding of the organisation instead of producing disconnected outputs tool by tool.
Teams define what each agent is allowed to do and where approval is required, and every execution remains visible and attributable to the user who launched it.
Less clicking. More orchestration. More outcomes.