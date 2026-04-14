Cars24 Arabia guarantees used car buyers the best price, or matches it

The platform has introduced a Price Match Guarantee across its entire inventory
Anyone who has bought a used car in the UAE knows the moment. You find the right car, you're ready to move forward, and then the second-guessing starts. Is this the right price? Is there a better deal somewhere else? Should you wait?
Unlike new cars, where prices are standardised and publicly declared, used-car pricing has always carried an element of ambiguity. Buyers have had no reliable way to know whether the number in front of them is fair. That uncertainty has made one of life's bigger purchases feel like a guessing game.
Cars24 Arabia is changing that. The platform has introduced a Price Match Guarantee across its entire inventory. The proposition is straightforward: the price you pay on Cars24 should be the best available price. If it is not, Cars24 wants to know about it.
"Price anxiety is one of the biggest reasons people stall on a car purchase," said Abhinav Gupta, CEO of Cars24 Arabia. "You find the right car, you like everything about it, but you cannot shake the feeling that you should keep looking. The Price Match Guarantee removes that doubt entirely."
The move follows Cars24's broader approach of targeting the specific points of uncertainty that have made used-car buying feel risky in the UAE. A 30-day return policy addressed post-purchase confidence. The Price Match Guarantee addresses pricing trust, a problem the used-car market has historically left entirely to the buyer to resolve on their own.
"Transparency has always been central to how we operate," Gupta added. "When buyers know the price is fair, they stop stalling and start deciding. That is better for the customer, and better for the market."
The Price Match Guarantee is now live on all Cars24 cars in the UAE.