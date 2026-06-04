Hadaya launches to bring meaning back to the art of gifting

Collective gifting platform reimagines how people celebrate life’s most meaningful moments
Launched on May 23, Hadaya is a new digital gifting platform created for the GCC with one clear purpose: making gifting feel personal again.
From birthdays and baby showers to weddings, anniversaries, milestone moments, and heartfelt farewells, Hadaya transforms the often-chaotic process of coordinating group gifts into one seamless, joyful experience. No endless WhatsApp threads. No duplicate presents. No awkward money collection. Just meaningful gifting made simple.
“Every celebration carries emotion behind it: love, gratitude, excitement, support. But somewhere along the way, gifting became stressful and transactional. Hadaya brings the heart back into it, giving people a beautiful way to come together for the moments and people that matter most," said Sara Shukur, Founder, Hadaya.
The platform allows users to create event pages in minutes, add gifts from any retailer, enable group contributions through a chip-in feature, and share everything through one simple link. Guests can browse, contribute, and coordinate effortlessly, giving hosts and loved ones a more thoughtful way to celebrate together.
Built around the emotional realities of modern gifting, Hadaya serves every stage of life: parents planning birthdays, couples building wedding registries, expectant families preparing for a new arrival, friends organizing milestone surprises, or colleagues coming together for a meaningful farewell.
“Whether it’s a new mother hoping for what she truly needs, a couple starting a life together, or someone celebrating a milestone surrounded by people who love them, the most meaningful gifts are the ones given with thought and shared intention,” added Shukur.
“Hadaya was created to make those moments feel more personal, more effortless, and more connected: the way gifting was always meant to feel.”
Digital gifting in the GCC is growing at 17.6% year-on-year and is expected to reach $129 billion by 2031. Yet despite over 200 gifting start-ups in the region, no platform has addressed the most human part of the gifting problem: enabling collective giving across all of life’s most meaningful moments, in a way that is culturally resonant and emotionally intelligent.
Hadaya serves couples, expectant parents, families, and friend groups celebrating milestones of all kinds, creating a platform that grows with every stage of life and every moment worth marking.
Hadaya is available starting May 23, 2026 at www.hadaya.me. The platform is free to use, with premium event features and collective chip-in functionality available for anyone looking to bring loved ones together around a shared, meaningful gift.