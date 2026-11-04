Four Burjeel Holdings hospitals recognised in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027

Commenting on the recognition, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “This recognition reflects the visionary leadership of the UAE, which has made healthcare excellence and innovation a national priority. We are deeply grateful to the leadership of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for its continued guidance, encouragement, and support in raising healthcare standards. Above all, this achievement belongs to our doctors, nurses, and every member of the Burjeel family. Their dedication and commitment make milestones like this possible. This is a proud moment for all of us and a reminder of our shared responsibility to continue advancing the UAE’s position as a global healthcare destination.”