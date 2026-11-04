Four Burjeel Holdings hospitals recognised in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027

Three of the nine recognised institutions in Abu Dhabi are part of Burjeel Holdings
Four hospitals of Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC, have been recognised in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027, reinforcing the Group’s position as a provider of specialised healthcare and its growing contribution to the UAE’s medical tourism sector.
The recognition spans three key specialties: Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, and Cardiac Care. Of the nine institutions recognised in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, three are Burjeel Holdings hospitals, accounting for one-third of the recognized facilities. A fourth hospital in Sharjah has also been included, reflecting the strength of specialised care across the Group’s network.
Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has been recognized for Orthopedics, while Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has earned recognition for Ophthalmology. Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain has been recognized for Cardiac Care, and Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah has been recognized in two specialties: Cardiac Care and Orthopedics.
The recognition is part of Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism, developed in partnership with global data and business intelligence platform Statista. The assessment evaluated more than 25,000 hospitals worldwide and recognised 295 hospitals and clinics across 13 countries.
The rankings assess healthcare facilities serving international patients based on multiple criteria, including recommendations from medical professionals and medical tourism facilitators, accreditations and certifications, patient experience, and international patient services. The evaluation also incorporates findings from the Statista Medical Tourism Facility Survey.
Commenting on the recognition, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, “This recognition reflects the visionary leadership of the UAE, which has made healthcare excellence and innovation a national priority. We are deeply grateful to the leadership of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for its continued guidance, encouragement, and support in raising healthcare standards. Above all, this achievement belongs to our doctors, nurses, and every member of the Burjeel family. Their dedication and commitment make milestones like this possible. This is a proud moment for all of us and a reminder of our shared responsibility to continue advancing the UAE’s position as a global healthcare destination.”
The recognition comes as Burjeel Holdings advances its Burjeel 2.0 transformation strategy, focused on strengthening clinical capabilities, expanding complex and specialised medicine, enhancing patient experience, and building a more connected healthcare network.
Under this strategy, the Group is strengthening its high-acuity and specialized care capabilities through investments in advanced medical technologies, multidisciplinary expertise, and integrated clinical pathways.
At its flagship facility, BMC, the Group continues to advance complex medicine through specialised clinical programs, including the Burjeel Orthopedic Institute and Paley Middle East Clinic, which attract international patients from across the world for advanced orthopedic treatments, including limb reconstruction, deformity correction, and complex orthopedic surgery. BMC’s orthopedic services have also received specialised centre accreditation from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
The recognition further supports the Group’s ambition to attract more international patients to the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to developing advanced clinical capabilities and strengthening the country’s position as a global healthcare destination.