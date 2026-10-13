Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi advances hip and knee Care with AI-assisted surgery

Dedicated orthopedic care combines personalised treatments & comprehensive rehabilitation
Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi has launched its Advanced Hip & Knee Surgery Center, combining specialised orthopedic expertise with artificial intelligence-assisted surgical planning and comprehensive rehabilitation services. The new center brings together four orthopedic surgeons to provide personalized treatment for a wide range of hip and knee conditions, from joint degeneration and sports-related injuries to complex fractures and cases requiring primary or revision joint replacement.
The center incorporates advanced diagnostic and surgical-planning technologies to support more precise treatment planning. These include AI-assisted tools that help surgeons assess knee alignment and joint angles, alongside digital templating technology used to plan implant size, positioning, and alignment before surgery. By integrating these technologies into clinical practice, the center aims to support individualised surgical planning based on each patient’s anatomy, condition, and functional requirements.
The center’s orthopedic team includes Dr Oussama Chaar, Consultant Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery, a Belgian board-certified surgeon with 35 years of experience who has successfully performed more than 18,000 hip and knee replacements and over 2,000 complex procedures. He is joined by Dr Hazem Zedan Hassouna, Consultant Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery, an Ireland-certified orthopedic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in hip and knee surgery, Dr Youssef Beheiry, Specialist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Dr Alameldin Sobhe, Specialist Orthopedic Surgery, both with more than 10 years of experience in the field.
They are supported by a team of orthopedic nurses, anesthesiology teams, and physiotherapists. Together, they provide care across primary and revision joint replacement, sports medicine, ligament injuries, complex fractures, and orthopedic oncology.
Dr Oussama Chaar said, “Hip and knee conditions can significantly affect a person's mobility, independence, and quality of life. Advances in surgical planning and technology are helping us approach these conditions with greater precision, but technology is only one part of good patient care.
Every patient requires careful assessment to determine the most appropriate treatment. Our priority is to consider non-surgical options wherever possible and recommend surgery only when there is a clear clinical benefit. Through this center, we can bring together the expertise, planning, and rehabilitation needed to support patients throughout their treatment and recovery.”
The center offers a range of surgical approaches, including minimally invasive techniques where clinically appropriate. For patients requiring joint replacement, surgical planning considers factors such as joint anatomy, bone structure, alignment, activity level, and clinical requirements. AI-assisted assessment and digital templating provide additional information to help surgeons select appropriate implants and plan their positioning before surgery.
The center also provides specialised care for patients with complex orthopedic conditions, including those requiring revision procedures following previous joint replacement surgery. The center evaluates each case individually, with treatment decisions informed by clinical findings, patient expectations, and anticipated recovery outcomes.
Alongside advanced surgical capabilities, the center adopts a patient-focused approach in which surgery is not automatically considered the first treatment option. Patients undergo comprehensive assessments, and clinicians explore conservative and non-surgical treatments where clinically appropriate. The team recommends surgery when there is a clear clinical need, and the expected benefits outweigh the potential risks.
The center provides continuity of care throughout the patient’s treatment journey.
Its multidisciplinary pathway integrates initial consultation, diagnostic investigations, treatment planning, surgery when required, hospital care, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and long-term follow-up. Orthopedic surgeons and supporting clinical teams coordinate treatment decisions and recovery plans.