Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi advances hip and knee Care with AI-assisted surgery

The center’s orthopedic team includes Dr Oussama Chaar, Consultant Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery, a Belgian board-certified surgeon with 35 years of experience who has successfully performed more than 18,000 hip and knee replacements and over 2,000 complex procedures. He is joined by Dr Hazem Zedan Hassouna, Consultant Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery, an Ireland-certified orthopedic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in hip and knee surgery, Dr Youssef Beheiry, Specialist Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Dr Alameldin Sobhe, Specialist Orthopedic Surgery, both with more than 10 years of experience in the field.