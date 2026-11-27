Aurion is in relentless pursuit of bringing global investors into the United Arab Emirates in order to set up their businesses and make the UAE a second home. In his anniversary address, Syam emphasised about the role of Corporate Service Providers in the economic growth of the country. He added that Corporate Service Providers should have adequate knowledge about the decrees, regulations and rules relevant to companies since they are the first point of contact for global investors. Syam highlighted AURION’s ongoing digital transformation through the adoption of advanced AI-based software and applications, emphasizing the importance of technology in enhancing efficiency and quality of services.