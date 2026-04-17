At just 22 weeks, Talia defies the odds as UAE’s youngest surviving baby at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai

Baby's survival involved 129 days of highly specialised care in the NICU
Tiny baby, enormous miracle: Born at just 22 weeks and 5 days, weighing only 400 grams, her survival places her among the youngest ever recorded in the UAE.
After 129 days of highly specialised care in the NICU, King’s College Hospital London, Dubai is delighted to announce that baby girl Talia is home with her parents.
Talia was born extremely premature on the 17th of November 2025, which was World Prematurity Day. At just over 22 weeks gestation, she was on the very edge of viability. Her chance of survival was considered highly unlikely as only about 3 in 10 babies survive. Her weight of less than a pound made it even more challenging. In Talia’s case, the team and her family made a quick decision to proceed with care.
The delivery happened suddenly and was complicated. Talia was born inside the amniotic sac, looking small and fragile, with features that were not fully developed. The neonatal team quickly started life-saving care, including intubation and advanced breathing support, before moving her to the NICU.
From the outset, the challenges were profound. Talia’s mother was very ill with severe abdominal and urinary tract infections, which raised the risk of complications for the baby. Talia showed high infection markers and needed strong antibiotics right away. Her skin was exceptionally delicate and transparent, so even gentle handling was risky, and her small size made standard procedures extremely difficult.
Despite these obstacles, the team secured vital lines and helped stabilize her condition during those critical first hours. The first 60 minutes of her life had to be done right, as they spell the difference between preventing irreversible damage and improving the chances of achieving the best possible outcome.
In the days that followed, there were concerns about possible brain injury due to infection and extreme prematurity. Early scans showed some areas to watch. Talia’s parents were worried but remained hopeful.
The NICU team responded to each obstacle, drawing inspiration from Talia, unrelentless and unshaken, one day at a time. The goal was for her to not merely be alive, but to live.
As time passed, her condition began to stabilize, and small amounts of breast milk helped her immunity and growth. Follow-up scans showed no signs of major brain bleeding, which was a relief. Talia slowly began to tolerate a good amount of feeds, gained strength, and started to grow and recover. Every gram gained was a powerful sign of resilience.
After about 4.5 months in intensive care, Talia was finally able to go home, weighing 2.6 kilograms. At discharge, doctors found no major concerns for long-term complications. Like any other extreme preemie baby, she has to be closely monitored with regular follow-up visits.
Her mother, Jade, shared that the experience changed her life:
“Our little warrior, Talia, has shown us what strength, courage, and faith really mean. We spent four months by her side in the NICU, holding on to hope through every moment. We learned how to love through wires, alarms, and uncertainty. How to smile while our hearts were breaking. The NICU changed us completely,” she said. “By God’s grace, she grew stronger each day until she was finally able to come home. We will always be grateful to the team who stood with us through it all. We were never alone. The team cared for our baby with so much patience and compassion. We will always be grateful.”
The consultants who cared for Talia, Dr. Maria Theresa Reyes and Dr. Harikumar Nair, highlighted how complex her case was and stressed the importance of having timely, planned, and well-coordinated, consultant-led neonatal care.
“This was a baby born at the very limits of what is considered viable,” said Dr. Maria Theresa Reyes, Consultant Neonatologist. “Every step required precision, experience, attention to detail, anticipatory management, and constant reassessment.”
Looking back, Dr. Maria Theresa shared how this case pushed the boundaries of what the team had previously seen. “We have had several 23‑week infants weighing around 500 grams with excellent outcomes. Talia is our first 22‑week infant, weighing just 400 grams. She is the smallest 22‑weeker ever reported in the UAE.”
This case marks a major milestone for neonatal medicine in the UAE and highlights the growing capabilities of advanced NICU care in the region.
King’s College Hospital Dubai’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is equipped to manage some of the most complex and high-risk cases. The unit follows UK-aligned clinical protocols and is supported by a highly experienced multidisciplinary team. To date, the NICU at King’s College Hospital Dubai has achieved a survival rate of 99.3%, reflecting the team’s consistent commitment to delivering the highest standard of neonatal care.
Talia is now home with her family, a milestone that once felt out of reach. Her story is one of hope, strength, and quiet resilience, and it has left a lasting impact on everyone involved in her care.