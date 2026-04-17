At just 22 weeks, Talia defies the odds as UAE’s youngest surviving baby at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai

“Our little warrior, Talia, has shown us what strength, courage, and faith really mean. We spent four months by her side in the NICU, holding on to hope through every moment. We learned how to love through wires, alarms, and uncertainty. How to smile while our hearts were breaking. The NICU changed us completely,” she said. “By God’s grace, she grew stronger each day until she was finally able to come home. We will always be grateful to the team who stood with us through it all. We were never alone. The team cared for our baby with so much patience and compassion. We will always be grateful.”