ASUS unveils the Ultraslim ExpertBook A7 built for modern mobility

“As work becomes more hybrid across this region, professionals need a device that can move smoothly between the office, home, and everywhere in between. The ExpertBook A7 offers a lightweight design, reliable performance and comprehensive security that’s perfect for those who are always on the go,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS. “At ASUS, we’re committed to creating technology that makes work easier, helping users make the most of every moment, no matter where they are working from.”