ASUS ExpertBook A7: Redefining portability and power for on-the-go professionals

Built for seamless productivity with smooth performance, security and lasting durability
Today’s business landscape is changing, and work is no longer limited to the confines of an office. Most professionals are always on the move, shifting between home, office, or other locations. This is the reason that they need a laptop that can accompany them wherever they may go: a device that’s powerful enough to deliver a great performance without compromising on battery life and portability.
The ASUS ExpertBook A7 checks all of these boxes. It offers a seamless all-metal construction and beautiful finish that creates a sophisticated look that feels polished from every angle. It measures just 1 cm thin and weighs starting from 1.2kg, making it the ideal companion for the on-the-go professional.
Even with its slim profile, the ExpertBook A7 is packed with smooth performance, advanced security and excellent durability needed designed for productivity anywhere, anytime. Available in Lunar Silver and Eclipse Black, the device is made from a single block of 6000-series aluminum alloy. This allows it to have a slimmer, more elegant look that can withstand everyday use.
An impressive feature of this notebook is its stunning OLED display. Boasting 3K resolution, the display ensures richer colors, comfort, and immersion during viewing. It comes equipped with a smudge-resistant, anti-glare glass panel to minimize reflections even when used in brightly lit conditions. Furthermore, the screen operates with a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals, and its 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio offers an immersive viewing experience.
With up to 26 hours of battery life, the ExpertBook A7 allows users to be productive with fewer interruptions. When the battery needs to be recharged, a simple 30-minute charge can restore up to 50 per cent capacity, adding extra flexibility when time between meetings or workspaces is limited.
The laptop also has various connectivity options, including dual full-function USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports that can be used for display output, data transfer, and charging, along with USB Type-A and HDMI ports. A glass-surface haptic touchpad enables fast scrolling and up to three times the precision of standard touchpads for smooth, accurate control.
Inside, the ExpertBook A7 is powered by up to an Intel Core 7 processor, with up to 16 GB RAM and up to 512 GB SSD storage, offering the right amount of reliable performance needed by today’s professionals. With the ASUS ExpertCool thermal solution, the notebook can provide sustained performance during work and remain cool without producing significant noise.
ASUS MyExpert further enhances productivity by providing AI-powered tools all in one place. Its capabilities include document and image search, summarization, translation, writing assistance, meeting transcription, meeting summaries, and automatic to-do lists, helping find information faster and move more efficiently from discussion to action. Security is always a priority with the ExpertBook A7. The laptop has a secure BIOS that can be restored in case of any issues, and a fingerprint reader for secure logins.
With its premium design, vivid OLED display, dependable performance and long-lasting battery, the ASUS ExpertBook A7 is built to keep up with the changing rhythm of modern work.