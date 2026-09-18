ASUS Republic of Gamers opens UAE pre-orders for the ROG XBOX Ally X20 bundle

Whether at home or on-the-go, the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses step up gaming immersion with audio by BOSE, a 171-inch virtual screen at four meters, and a 240Hz micro-OLED display that offers a 57° FOV covering 95 per cent of the focused field of view, with a near-instantaneous 0.01ms response time. Native 3DoF tracking allows the screen to follow head movements, and Anchor Mode keeps it in one place during play.