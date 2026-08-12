High-performance ASUS devices empower UAE gamers, creators & students to do more on the go
Ahead of Back-to-School, ASUS Highlights AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ Devices Built for Gaming, Creation, Productivity and AI
High-performance ASUS devices give UAE gamers, creators and students the flexibility to do more with one portable machine
Dubai: ASUS is highlighting a new generation of portable devices powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ processors, designed for users who no longer want separate machines for gaming, content creation, productivity and artificial intelligence workloads.
Today’s students, gamers and creators expect one device to handle multiple demanding tasks. A typical user may need to attend classes, create presentations, edit high-resolution videos, stream gameplay, communicate online and run AI-powered applications, often at the same time and from different locations.
ASUS devices powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ bring these capabilities together through high-performance processors, powerful AMD Radeon graphics, a dedicated AMD XDNA NPU and large unified memory. This combination enables a versatile experience without the additional size and weight traditionally associated with high-performance gaming and creator laptops.
The unified memory architecture allows the processor, graphics and AI engine to access one large shared memory pool. In traditional laptop configurations, system memory and graphics memory are often separated, limiting how freely resources can be allocated across different workloads.
With AMD Ryzen AI Max+, available memory can be used more flexibly across gaming, video editing, streaming, multitasking and local AI applications. Selected configurations offer up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory, while quad-channel memory technology provides additional bandwidth for demanding creative, gaming and AI workflows.
The platform also allows ASUS to deliver high-performance devices in thinner and lighter form factors. By bringing CPU, graphics and AI processing together within one efficient architecture, users can benefit from greater portability, power efficiency and everyday flexibility.
The ASUS TUF Gaming A14, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 processor, brings gaming, creation and AI performance into a lightweight 1.48kg design. Its 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz display, unified memory and dual M.2 SSD slots make it suitable for users moving between university, work, travel and gaming.
For mobile creators, the ASUS ProArt PX13 combines the AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor with up to 128GB unified memory, a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen and integrated GoPro workflow features. Its convertible design supports creators capturing, organising and editing content while working on the move.
The limited-edition ROG Flow Z13-KJP developed in collaboration with Hideo Kojima’s KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, offers another interpretation of the platform, combining AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 performance with Radeon 8060S graphics, a 13.4-inch 2.5K 180Hz touchscreen and a detachable form factor for gaming, creation and productivity.
UAE customers can also enjoy added peace of mind through ASUS Perfect Warranty, included free for one year and valued at up to Dh500. By registering an eligible ASUS or ROG device within 90 days of purchase, customers can benefit from accidental damage coverage, helping protect their investment against unexpected incidents.
The ASUS eShop UAE is the official online destination to purchase the latest ASUS and ROG products available in the UAE directly from the brand, with doorstep delivery, exclusive offers, and added ownership benefits.
Through ASUS product registration, customers can access relevant warranty services, support and promotions.
Gamers can also join the ROG Elite Rewards program to earn points, access game codes, download exclusive ROG content and enjoy member-only rewards across the ROG ecosystem.
One device for more possibilities: ASUS devices powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ processors bring gaming, content creation, productivity and AI capabilities together in one versatile platform.
High-performance unified architecture: Powerful CPU performance, Radeon graphics, AMD XDNA NPU and large unified memory work together to support demanding applications and smoother multitasking.
Designed for gamers and creators: The lineup includes the lightweight ASUS TUF Gaming A14, ProArt GoPro Edition PX13 and limited-edition ROG Flow Z13-KJP, addressing different performance and mobility needs.
More value beyond the device: UAE customers can enjoy added value beyond the device, including ASUS Perfect Warranty, doorstep delivery through the official ASUS eShop UAE, ASUS product registration benefits, and access to ROG Elite Rewards.