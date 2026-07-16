ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16: Flagship performance without the usual gaming-laptop bulk

Zephyrus G16 offers workstation-class performance for gamers and creators on the move
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606AX) has tried to solve a difficult problem: how do you deliver serious gaming and creative performance without turning the laptop into a bulky desktop replacement? The 2026 model combines flagship Intel Processor and NVIDIA RTX 50 Series hardware with a 1.95kg aluminium chassis, a 240Hz OLED display and a design that would not look out of place in an office, studio or university.
That balance gives the G16 a much broader target audience than a conventional gaming laptop. It is aimed at serious gamers, but it is equally relevant to video editors, 3D artists, developers, designers and senior professionals who need workstation-level performance while moving between home, the office, client meetings, and production environments.
The review configuration sits at the top of the range, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, 64GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. At Dh31,999, this is clearly not a mainstream purchase. The question is whether the G16 delivers enough portability, versatility and polish to justify its premium position.
The Zephyrus G16 immediately feels more refined than the average gaming laptop. Its CNC-machined aluminium unibody gives it a clean, premium finish, while the restrained styling allows it to blend naturally into professional environments. The lid carries ASUS’ Slash Lighting strip, now with 35 individual lighting zones for smoother animations. It adds personality without dominating the design, and it can be switched off for a more understated look.
Measuring between 1.49cm and 1.79cm thick, it is impressively portable for a 16-inch machine carrying flagship hardware. It is not an ultralight notebook, but it is noticeably easier to carry than many high-performance alternatives. This matters for creators and professionals who need one machine that can travel between workspaces without feeling like luggage.
Build quality is excellent throughout. The keyboard deck feels rigid, the hinge opens smoothly and the rear exhaust system is designed to direct hot air away from the OLED panel. The large glass trackpad is smooth and accurate, although its click becomes slightly less defined towards the top.
The keyboard offers good travel for a laptop this slim, and the RGB lighting is clear and fully customisable. The main criticism is the small arrow-key cluster, which feels unnecessarily cramped on a 16-inch chassis.
The 16-inch ROG Nebula OLED display is one of G16’s strongest features. It uses a 2.5K resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate. The result is a panel that feels equally suited to fast-paced gaming and detailed creative work.
OLED technology delivers deep blacks, strong contrast and vivid colours, while the fast refresh rate keeps motion smooth in competitive titles. NVIDIA G-SYNC support helps reduce tearing, and the 0.2ms response time makes the display feel immediate.
For creators, the panel covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space and is Pantone Validated. ASUS also rates it at up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification. That combination makes the G16 useful for photo editing, colour-sensitive design work and high-resolution video production, not just entertainment.
A 4K option may have appealed to some creative professionals, but the 2.5K resolution is a sensible balance on a 16-inch screen. It provides excellent sharpness while giving the GPU more room to deliver high frame rates.
With an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor and an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, the review unit is built for demanding workloads. Everyday productivity is effortless, but that is not where this machine earns its price.
For a video editor working with layered 4K footage, a designer handling complex 3D assets or a developer running heavy applications and virtual environments, G16 offers the power of a mobile workstation without the usual bulk. The 64GB of memory gives demanding professional applications space to breathe, while the 2TB SSD provides fast storage for large projects and game libraries.
Gaming performance is equally impressive. Modern AAA titles can be played at high settings while taking advantage of NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS and Multi Frame Generation. Competitive games can also make proper use of the 240Hz OLED panel when frame rates allow.
Gaming performance is equally impressive. Modern AAA titles can be played at high settings while taking advantage of NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS and Multi Frame Generation. Competitive games can also make proper use of the 240Hz OLED panel when frame rates allow.
The RTX 5090 configuration can operate at up to 160W total graphics power in Manual Mode, including Dynamic Boost. ASUS also includes a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, allowing the system to move between integrated and dedicated graphics depending on the workload.
Armoury Crate provides Silent, Performance, Turbo and Manual operating modes. Performance mode offers the best everyday balance, while Turbo and Manual modes are designed for users who want every available frame or need maximum rendering performance.
The main limitation is that the LPDDR5X memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded. Buyers should choose their required capacity carefully. Storage is more flexible, with two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots available for future expansion.
Packing this much hardware into a slim chassis creates an obvious thermal challenge, but the Zephyrus G16 handles sustained workloads better than its dimensions suggest. ASUS uses liquid metal on the processor, a vapour chamber on Intel-based models and a three-fan cooling system to move heat away from the CPU and GPU.
During demanding workloads, the upper section of the keyboard deck becomes warm, but the palm-rest and main typing areas remain reasonably comfortable. Fan noise is clearly audible in Turbo and Manual modes, which is expected from this level of hardware. Silent mode is useful for office work and can switch the fans off completely during lighter tasks.
The port selection is strong and practical. It includes HDMI 2.1, two USB-A ports, Thunderbolt 4, an additional USB-C port with DisplayPort and power delivery, a 3.5mm audio jack and a full-size UHS-II SD card reader.
The SD card reader is particularly valuable for photographers and video teams, while USB-C charging up to 100W makes it possible to travel with a smaller charger for light productivity. Full gaming and rendering performance still require the supplied 250W power adapter. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
The Zephyrus G16 includes a 90Wh battery. In realistic productivity use, the review experience delivered around seven hours depending on brightness, refresh rate and performance mode. That is a respectable result for a gaming laptop with a high-refresh OLED display and flagship components.
Gaming should still be done while plugged in, both for maximum performance and to avoid rapidly draining the battery. Fast charging can restore up to 50 per cent of the battery in approximately 30 minutes using the supplied adapter.
The speaker system combines side-mounted woofers with upward-firing tweeters. It is loud, clear and fuller than expected from such a slim machine. Dolby Atmos improves spatial separation in games and films, while two-way AI noise cancellation helps reduce background noise during meetings and voice chat.
A 1080p infrared camera sits above the display and supports Windows Hello facial recognition. It is suitable for calls and hybrid work, although content creators who stream regularly may still prefer an external camera.
Buyers can create an ASUS Membership account and register the laptop to manage warranty information, access support, receive product updates and unlock selected ASUS offers and services.
Eligible registered devices can also benefit from ASUS Perfect Warranty, which provides added protection against accidental damage such as drops, liquid spills and cracked screens, subject to the applicable programme terms and conditions.
ROG owners can additionally join the ROG Elite Rewards programme through their ASUS account. Members can earn points through eligible purchases, activities and selected events, and redeem them for changing rewards such as games, gift cards, ROG merchandise and other benefits.
The 2026 ROG Zephyrus G16 succeeds because it does not behave like a typical RTX 5090 gaming laptop. It is best suited to users who want a powerful workstation for demanding professional tasks and a flagship gaming experience, all within a refined chassis that remains practical to carry.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.