ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16: Flagship performance without the usual gaming-laptop bulk

Measuring between 1.49cm and 1.79cm thick, it is impressively portable for a 16-inch machine carrying flagship hardware. It is not an ultralight notebook, but it is noticeably easier to carry than many high-performance alternatives. This matters for creators and professionals who need one machine that can travel between workspaces without feeling like luggage.

Build quality is excellent throughout. The keyboard deck feels rigid, the hinge opens smoothly and the rear exhaust system is designed to direct hot air away from the OLED panel. The large glass trackpad is smooth and accurate, although its click becomes slightly less defined towards the top.

The keyboard offers good travel for a laptop this slim, and the RGB lighting is clear and fully customisable. The main criticism is the small arrow-key cluster, which feels unnecessarily cramped on a 16-inch chassis.

Display

The 16-inch ROG Nebula OLED display is one of G16’s strongest features. It uses a 2.5K resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate. The result is a panel that feels equally suited to fast-paced gaming and detailed creative work.

OLED technology delivers deep blacks, strong contrast and vivid colours, while the fast refresh rate keeps motion smooth in competitive titles. NVIDIA G-SYNC support helps reduce tearing, and the 0.2ms response time makes the display feel immediate.