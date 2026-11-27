The strategic partnership agreement was signed by Nabeel Ahmed Mohammed, CEO, and Rashid Aslam, Director, on behalf of Al Nahda Centre, alongside Sujoy Ganguly, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Rugby Premier League at GMR Sports, and Ajith Gopinathan Nair, Vice President – Corporate Finance and Strategy at GMR Group, on behalf of Dubai Capitals. UAE National Team cricketer Haider Ali also participated in the ceremony, joined by Faizal Bin Muhammed, Operations Director at Al Nahda Centre, and Siva Kumar, AGM – Sports Operations at Dubai Capitals.