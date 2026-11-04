Al Maya Group celebrates the spirit of Diwali with festive grandeur, traditional delicacies and thoughtful gifting

Our endeavor is to make every customer's Diwali shopping experience convenient, enjoyable and memorable by bringing together quality, variety and value under one roof. We understand the importance of traditions and the joy of giving during this special occasion, and our teams have worked hard to ensure that customers can find everything they need to celebrate Diwali with their families and loved ones. We wish all our customers, partners and the wider community a happy, prosperous and light-filled Diwali.