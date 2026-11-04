Abu Hatim: The Malayali content creator in Dubai explaining UAE news, money updates and travel

Content creator's short videos reach Malayalis across the Gulf, Kerala and beyond
When there’s news that matters to people in the UAE, such as a new IPO announcement, a shift in gold prices, a change in residency rules, or a new visa-free destination for Indian passport holders, many Malayali expats from Kerala turn to Abu Hatim’s Instagram page for updates.
Abu Hatim is a Malayali influencer and content creator in Dubai. He has lived in the city for more than 20 years and built a large Malayalam-language following around life in the UAE. With more than 800,000 followers across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook, his short videos reach Malayalis across the Gulf, Kerala and beyond.
His formula is simple: take topics that feel complicated, explain them clearly in Malayalam, and back every point with facts.
His main areas are UAE money updates, UAE news and travel, and together they make his page a one-stop encyclopedia for Malayalis living in, or travelling through, the Gulf.
When something new happens in the UAE’s money world, such as a new IPO opening, a sudden move in gold prices or a change in property rules, Abu Hatim explains what happened in plain Malayalam.
For many Indian expats, this kind of news is hard to follow. It is often full of jargon or scattered across dozens of sources. Abu Hatim saw that gap early and decided to make it simple. He breaks each update down with relatable examples, striking images and visual representations that fit the topic exactly, so every video is a visual treat as well as a lesson.
“People here work very hard, but nobody sits down and explains these things to them in their own language,” he says. “I wanted to be that person.”
He is clear about where his role ends. His videos are general information, not financial advice. He does not recommend financial products, predict prices or tell anyone where to invest. Anyone who needs financial advice should speak to a licensed professional.
“I only explain things,” he stresses. “I don’t tell people to invest here or there. Whenever something new happens, I explain it. That’s it.”
UAE news is the second big part of his work. From new visa rules and residency updates to government announcements and changes that affect daily life, Abu Hatim breaks down what is happening in the UAE in Malayalam, quickly and clearly.
When a major announcement drops, his videos answer the question that matters most: what does this mean for me?
“The UAE changes fast,” he explains. “My job is to make sure Malayalis here and back home don’t miss what matters.”
Travel is what Abu Hatim loves most. He explains how an Indian passport and UAE residency (Emirates ID) together make it easy to visit a long list of countries, whether visa-free, with a visa on arrival or with an e-visa.
His practical travel content covers GCC destinations and beyond, from visa requirements and budgets to planning tips that help families travel smarter. Because visa rules change often, he checks the official rules for each country before sharing them.
Abu Hatim has been to many countries himself, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. These are only a few of the many countries he has visited. He takes his family along and encourages his audience to do the same.
“Travel teaches you things no book can,” he says. “I want every Malayali in the Gulf to know that seeing the world is possible, even on a budget.”
Abu Hatim has always loved educating people. When reels started to grab people’s attention, he started making small videos, and UAE Malayalis gave him great support. That support helped his page grow across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook. After more than 20 years in Dubai, he feels part of the community he explains things to, and he keeps every video short and simple.
Abu Hatim plans to keep educating people. He will keep explaining the UAE’s money and news updates as they happen, and he wants to show Malayalis how much of the world is within their reach by explaining the visa-friendly destinations open to Indian passport holders living in the UAE.
“Life is not only about money,” he says. “With an Indian passport and an Emirates ID, many countries are easier to visit than people think, and I want to show them how.”
Follow Abu Hatim on Instagram @abu_hatim_ae, YouTube @ABUHATIMAE, TikTok @abuhatimuae and the Facebook page Abu Hatim.
https://www.instagram.com/abu_hatim_ae/?hl=en