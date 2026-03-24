CIPA Holdings: Linking capital to Ghana’s green infrastructure

CIPA mobilises global capital into Ghana’s climate-resilient infrastructure ecosystems
CIPA Holdings Group is a Pan-African climate-resilient infrastructure group anchored in Ghana. The company integrates project development, structured finance and EPC execution across clean energy, integrated electromobility systems, digital infrastructure, climate-smart real estate and public infrastructure.
Founded by Kwaku Osei Sarpong, CIPA focuses on structuring bankable infrastructure platforms that serve industry, institutions and growth sectors, while aligning with Ghana’s evolving regulations.
As Ghana advances stabilisation and investment reform, the group is positioning the country as an entry point for global capital, with governance-driven models designed for replication across Africa’s high-growth markets.
What gap did CIPA aim to address in Ghana’s energy and infrastructure market?
After more than 15 years in renewable energy and infrastructure, I saw a recurring issue: Ghana does not lack opportunity. What it has lacked are credible institutions that convert opportunity into bankable infrastructure.
Renewable energy remains our foundational sector, where our broader ecosystem has delivered over 300MW of power assets across Ghana and selected African markets, forming multi-megawatt portfolios structured for long-term institutional ownership.
Projects in energy, logistics, industrial real estate and digital systems often stall between ambition and execution, so we built CIPA to close that gap by integrating origination, PPP structuring, capital formation and execution under one framework.
How should UAE investors view CIPA as a partner?
Gulf investors understand infrastructure at scale, and that perspective aligns closely with Ghana’s growth trajectory.
Ghana is strengthening PPP participation and improving procurement clarity while expanding industrial activity and commercial investment. While energy remains a core pillar, we are also active in integrated electromobility, climate-resilient industrial real estate and digital infrastructure, including Free Zone-anchored industrial platforms designed to reduce operating costs, improve energy certainty and strengthen industrial productivity.
Our role is to structure opportunities so disciplined international capital can participate with confidence across both public and commercial platforms.
What financial models are unlocking green infrastructure deployment today?
We approach infrastructure from a finance-first perspective. Our core models include EPC plus Finance, BOOT and Infrastructure as a Service, allowing industrial, commercial and institutional clients to access energy systems, logistics electrification and digital platforms without heavy upfront balance sheet pressure.
We structure capital carefully, combining development equity, climate-aligned concessional capital and commercial investment while engaging institutional investors seeking long-term infrastructure exposure.
Ghana’s next growth will be defined by disciplined capital and strong institutions.Kwaku Osei Sarpong, Founder and CEO, CIPA Holdings
Why is this a pivotal moment to invest in Ghana?
Ghana is entering a new phase defined by macroeconomic stabilisation, industrial expansion and increasing private sector participation, creating a more predictable investment environment. Ghana’s next growth will be defined by disciplined capital and strong institutions.