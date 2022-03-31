We have a whole new range of brands and products at great prices and attractive packaging on offer. A must-have line-up includes dates, dry roasted cashew nuts and dry fruits from the Goodness Foods range, Rainbow cream and condensed milk, Quaker oats, Halawa and Tahina from Halwani, Rooh Afza and other cordials, Zakat rice bag and many more.

What have been the key takeaways for Ramadan in terms of business and product retail and how do you see this particular festive season evolving for the vertical going forward?

After a gap of two years, with restrictions at the minimum, we expect Ramadan sales to grow. We have kept pace with rising consumer expectations for healthy food, offering a variety of choices. Goodness is what we bring to our community with our products and services throughout the year. By sharing food with vulnerable communities in Dubai and by boosting school feeding programmes around the world, we are doubling blessings this Ramadan with the generous support of our customers, partners, stakeholders and staff.

How much of an impact is the Ramadan season expected to have on Choithram's e-commerce platform?

Our e-commerce business is growing year on year, and we expect this to reflect on Ramadan sales as well. Many of our stores operate for extended hours during Ramadan, additionally, we have extended the delivery hours for online orders to meet customers’ requests.

As one the UAE’s heritage brands, Choithram’s has always been noted for its philanthropic work and for giving back to the community. Does the brand have any CSR activities lined up for this month?