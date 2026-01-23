Cervical Cancer Prevention: Why early screening matters

Regular screening is the most effective way to detect risk early, protect long-term health
Cervical cancer remains one of the most preventable cancers in modern medicine, not because of optimism, but because of long-established clinical evidence. Routine screening and timely medical assessment have consistently been shown to reduce risk, identify early cellular changes, and support better long-term outcomes.
According to Dr Azza Gouda, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, prevention is closely linked to understanding how the disease develops.
“Cervical cancer typically progresses slowly. Changes at a cellular level often occur over several years, which gives clinicians a critical opportunity to identify abnormalities early through regular screening.”
Cervical cancer develops in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus, and is most commonly associated with persistent infection caused by certain high-risk strains of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is widespread, and in most cases the body clears the infection naturally without clinical consequences.
However, when high-risk strains persist over time, they may lead to gradual changes in cervical cells that require monitoring and, in some cases, medical intervention.
Dr Shiva Harikrishnan, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, explains that this gradual progression is what makes early detection particularly effective.
“Cervical cancer is different from many other cancers in that it provides a window for intervention. Screening allows clinicians to assess risk well before the condition becomes advanced, often at a stage where outcomes are often very good when detected early.”
One of the challenges in cervical cancer prevention is that early-stage disease and pre-cancerous changes are frequently asymptomatic. Many women feel completely well, which can lead to screening being postponed.
When symptoms do occur, they may include irregular bleeding, bleeding after intimate contact, pelvic discomfort, or changes in vaginal discharge. While such symptoms can be linked to a variety of conditions, they should always prompt medical evaluation.
Screening methods such as the Pap smear and HPV testing are internationally recognised tools used to detect abnormal cervical cells or the presence of high-risk HPV strains. These tests are typically performed as part of routine gynaecological care and help clinicians determine whether further assessment or follow-up is required, in line with established medical guidelines.
From a clinical standpoint, Dr Bibiana Singh, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, notes that screening supports informed and measured care.
“Early detection allows decisions to be made calmly and based on evidence, rather than responding at a later stage when symptoms may become more pronounced.”
Preventive care may also include vaccination against HPV, administered in accordance with national health recommendations. Vaccination is considered most effective when combined with regular screening, forming part of a broader strategy to reduce long-term risk associated with HPV-related cervical disease.
Education and awareness remain central to prevention. Dr Manar Jabbar, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, emphasises the importance of informed engagement.
“Understanding what screening is designed to detect, and what test results really mean, helps reduce anxiety and supports informed decision-making about long-term health.”
Cervical cancer prevention reflects a fundamental principle of modern medicine: identifying risk early and acting responsibly. Through routine screening, appropriate vaccination, and evidence-based medical guidance, continued progress can be made in protecting women’s health.
