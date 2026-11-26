5,000+ festive finds, new arrivals and endless ways to celebrate, starting from Dh7.50
Christmas is more than a celebration. It is the excitement of decorating the tree, the joy of discovering little surprises, the warmth of gathering around a beautifully dressed table and the memories created with loved ones.
This festive season, Daiso Japan brings all these moments together with its largest festive collection, featuring over 5,000 Christmas items across its stores in the UAE. With exciting new arrivals for 2026 and most items starting from just Dh7.50, creating your dream Christmas has never been more accessible.
Whether you are dreaming of a traditional Christmas filled with rich reds, greens and golds or an elegant winter wonderland with shimmering silver and soft pastel accents, Daiso Japan has everything to bring your vision to life.
Discover an extensive selection of Christmas trees ranging from 2ft to an impressive 12ft tall, including classic green trees, lush pine-style trees, snow-covered designs and more.
This year's collection of baubles and ornaments brings together timeless favorites and exciting new designs in gold, silver, red, green, burgundy, purple, blue and many more colors. Complete your tree with glittering snowflakes, sparkling ornaments, decorative bows, tree toppers, tree skirts and a wide variety of Christmas lights to create your perfect festive setting.
A glowing lantern, an enchanting miniature Christmas village or a beautifully decorated wreath can instantly transform any space.
Daiso Japan's festive décor collection features charming ceramic decorations, illuminated Christmas villages, snow globes, decorative lanterns and an impressive variety of Santas, nutcrackers and reindeer in different sizes, colours and styles.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in the UAE? Bring the winter wonderland experience indoors with artificial snow, while beautiful wreaths, lush garlands and festive cushions add warmth and seasonal charm to every corner of your home.
Turn an afternoon at home into a creative festive session with DIY colouring activities for children, featuring wooden and ceramic items they can personalise and proudly display.
Add a playful touch to Christmas celebrations and family photographs with Santa hats, festive headbands and novelty eyeglasses.
Discover adorable Christmas-themed squishies, festive dumpling squishies and plenty of little surprises, perfect for stocking fillers, gifting and festive family fun.
Make every gathering feel special with Daiso Japan's Christmas tableware collection. From beautifully designed ceramic plates and serving trays to festive mugs, tumblers and decorative table accessories, there is something for every occasion.
For Christmas parties and larger gatherings, explore a wide selection of festive disposable plates, cups and other entertaining essentials, combining convenience with seasonal style.
From morning hot chocolate to Christmas dinner, every moment can have a festive touch.
Make every present feel extra special with beautifully designed Christmas gift bags, gift boxes, wrapping paper, ribbons, greeting cards and gifting accessories.
With over 5,000 festive items, numerous new arrivals for 2026 and most items starting from just Dh7.50, Daiso Japan brings variety, creativity and exceptional value together under one roof.
Whether you are refreshing your Christmas decorations, exploring new festive themes or creating unforgettable family moments, there is always something new to discover.
Visit Daiso Japan stores across the UAE to explore the full Christmas collection, or shop a selection of festive essentials online at www.daisojapanme.com.
Follow @daiso_japan_uae on Instagram for festive inspiration