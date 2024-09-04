Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, on Wednesday, announced that MSCI had initiated a provisional ESG rating of "AAA" for the Group, recognising Burjeel as one of just 6% of global healthcare leaders that stand out for their strong performance across Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) dimensions.

Burjeel received the AAA provisional rating, the highest in the Health Care Providers & Services industry, as of August 30, 2024. This score confirms the Group’s leading position in ESG among its peers in the GCC.

MSCI’s evaluation underscores Burjeel’s stellar management of ESG-related risks and opportunities, particularly highlighting the Group’s success in reducing its environmental impact, as well as the safety and quality of its healthcare services and products. Burjeel was also recognised for its strong labour management practices, privacy and data protection measures, as well as its corporate social responsibility overall.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, commented: “In line with the vision of the UAE, which has made sustainable socioeconomic development a foundational pillar of the nation, we have integrated environmental stewardship as a core principle of our corporate governance. We are dedicated to facilitating healthy lifestyles and promoting well-being in the communities we serve, while aligning fully with global standards on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and ethical governance.

"The AAA rating by MSCI recognises our efforts in this regard and represents a significant milestone for the Group. This important achievement acknowledges our robust corporate governance, excellent human capital development, and business initiatives that positively impact society. We are committed to further advancing our social responsibility and sustainability journey, incorporating MSCI’s suggestions to solidify our position as a leader in sustainable healthcare in the GCC."

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer, Burjeel Holdings, said, "Receiving an AAA ESG-rating from MSCI highlights our dedication to sustainability and responsible leadership, which closely aligns with our vision to promote healthy lifestyles and accessible healthcare for all. This rating also underscores Burjeel's commitment to excellence in service and operations, and to optimal patient and employee care, which go hand in hand with integrating environmental and social considerations into our core operations and service delivery."

The AAA provisional ESG-rating follows Burjeel Holdings' announcement in March 2024, of a new long-term ESG strategy, centred on four strategic pillars: Healthy System, Healthy Community, Healthy Governance and Healthy Environment. Burjeel Holdings aims to promote overall well-being by ensuring a clean environment, enhancing sustainable living and positively impacting health while preserving natural resources for future generations.

This includes a commitment to carbon neutrality by 2040, maintaining the highest employee and patient satisfaction scores, developing a responsible supply chain and delivering exceptional quality and safe healthcare services accredited by internationally recognised standards.

The Group has already made remarkable advancements in implementing its ESG initiatives, winning the Gold Award for Diversity and Inclusion at the Employee Happiness Awards, the Great Place to Work certification, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s Emerald Muashir award in recognition of Burjeel’s sustainable practices in the healthcare industry. Burjeel Holdings remains dedicated to its mission of providing the highest quality of healthcare services to communities in the UAE while simultaneously mitigating climate change, improving internal systems, and creating value for stakeholders.