Gunjan Gangwani: Transforming compassion into action with Barkat Meal initiative

The journey shows the power of empathy-driven leadership and excellence
For Gunjan Gangwani, “Success is not just about growth — it’s about giving back.” Originally, from Delhi, India, and a resident of Dubai for over 18 years, mother to two beautiful kids Gunjan embodies the evolving spirit of the modern Indian woman entrepreneur — resilient, purpose-driven, and socially conscious.
With 12 years of experience in compliance and corporate governance, she is a qualified Company Secretary and Anti-Money Laundering Specialist who built her professional journey on ethics, discipline, and leadership with her husband Raman Gangwani.
Chartered Accountants by profession the couple founded their first company KRMA Solutions. Yet, beyond regulations and boardrooms, Gunjan’s heart was drawn toward a deeper mission — community impact. Today, as the Founder of Barkat Meal, an initiative dedicated to providing wholesome, home-style meals at affordable prices for the blue-collar workforce, Gunjan aims to ensure that every hardworking individual receives wholesome, homely food with dignity — without placing financial pressure on corporates or donors.
Inspired by the UAE’s culture of generosity and inclusivity, she transformed compassion into action. For her, Barkat is not merely a venture and a business; it is a reflection of her belief that food is a basic human need and that entrepreneurship must carry responsibility.
Her journey is a testament to the power of women who lead with empathy while maintaining professional excellence. She continues to build with intention — combining structure, sustainability, and social impact — proving that true leadership is measured not only in success, but also in service.