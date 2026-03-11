Gunjan Gangwani: Transforming compassion into action with Barkat Meal initiative

Chartered Accountants by profession the couple founded their first company KRMA Solutions. Yet, beyond regulations and boardrooms, Gunjan’s heart was drawn toward a deeper mission — community impact. Today, as the Founder of Barkat Meal, an initiative dedicated to providing wholesome, home-style meals at affordable prices for the blue-collar workforce, Gunjan aims to ensure that every hardworking individual receives wholesome, homely food with dignity — without placing financial pressure on corporates or donors.