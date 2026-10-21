Building Resilient Minds: Leadership and innovation at Bhavans Pearl Wisdom School

Empowering future leaders through innovation and experiential learning
How are you preparing students to thrive in a future shaped by AI, technology and changing careers?
Technology is best understood when it is experienced, not just read about in a textbook. At Bhavans Pearl Wisdom School, AI, coding, computational thinking, multimedia and digital tools are woven into learning, and our Digital Fest gives students the space to explore, imagine and create. Yet tools will always change.
What must remain is curiosity, critical thinking, communication and the confidence to learn something new. Our goal is simple: students who are comfortable with technology, but who remain creative, responsible and adaptable human beings, ready for whatever careers the future brings.
How does Bhavans Pearl Wisdom School turn experiential learning, creativity and critical thinking into everyday classroom practice?
Learning becomes meaningful when children are trusted to do something with it. We encourage our teachers to move beyond textbook explanations, so that students explore, experiment, collaborate and apply ideas to real life. Bhavans Fest and Digital Fest give them a stage to discover their talents, while robotics, AI and coding sharpen their reasoning.
Programmes like IIT Madras School Connect widen their horizon, and Fusion Fiesta, our interdisciplinary exhibition, helps them see how Science, Mathematics and Social Science speak to one another. Student-led wellbeing campaigns add empathy and responsibility. Our aim is learning that children look forward to every day.
How can schools develop leadership, resilience, confidence and entrepreneurial thinking from an early age?
Leadership is not a badge; it is a habit built through responsibility. Our Student Council members help organise programmes, share ideas and see them through, learning teamwork, accountability and the importance of leading by example. Inter-house competitions, projects and exhibitions build confidence and teach children that setbacks are part of learning.
Entrepreneurial thinking begins when a child notices a problem and dares to try a solution. Above all, we want students confident enough to try, make mistakes and try again, young people who do not wait for opportunities but create them.
What does effective school leadership look like today, and how important are teachers and parents in shaping it?
Effective leadership is not only about managing a school; it is about creating a place where students, teachers and parents feel valued and involved. Teachers are at the heart of a child’s learning journey, and when they are trusted and encouraged to grow, they bring new ideas into the classroom.
Parents are equally important, because education cannot happen through the school alone. We need a strong partnership between home and school. Through our Wings to Fly initiative, for example, we invited parents of Students of Determination to a session on wellness and inclusion with a clinical psychologist. For me, leadership means listening and staying open to change.
How can schools support the UAE’s ambitions for innovation, talent development and a future-ready knowledge economy?
The UAE has set a bold vision of leading in innovation and building a knowledge economy, and schools are where that vision first meets young people. At Bhavans Pearl Wisdom School, Sharjah, we prepare students in AI, technology and problem-solving, but we also nurture creativity, communication and critical thinking.
Through Digital Fest, career expos and external competitions, they discover their interests and think beyond the classroom. Innovation is not just about using new technology; it is about finding solutions that make a difference to society. Our responsibility is to raise skilled, responsible and adaptable young people who will help shape the nation’s future.