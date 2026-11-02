Building resilience through industrial AI with IFS

Given the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East, how can AI investments help energy companies strengthen operational resilience and ensure business continuity?

While much of today’s AI conversation focuses on Enterprise AI, including agentic AI supporting employees behind a desk, IFS believes the greatest opportunities for value creation lie in Industrial AI, supporting the people who keep critical infrastructure running: engineers, technicians, maintenance teams and field service professionals.

This distinction is particularly important in today’s geopolitical environment, where operational resilience is no longer simply about managing risk. It is about anticipating disruption, responding intelligently and maintaining continuity in increasingly unpredictable conditions.

Continuously analysing the condition of critical assets, infrastructure performance, operational technology data, supply chain dependencies and workforce availability, will be the foundation for both growth enabling and operational resilience.

Shifting from fragmented information and disconnected processes, helps encourage faster, better-informed decisions based on a connected view of their operations.

Industrial AI can also help identify emerging physical and cyber-related operational risks, anticipate potential failures and recommend actions before issues escalate.

Resilience will increasingly be defined not only by how well companies withstand disruption, but by how intelligently and quickly they adapt to it.

As regional demand for energy and utilities rises across the region, how can IFS Industrial AI help organisations optimise operations and meet growing demand?

The next phase of energy transformation will not be defined solely by how much new infrastructure we build, but by how intelligently we operate what we already have.

Demand for energy continues to accelerate, while the infrastructure, assets and skilled workforce required to meet it cannot always keep same pace. Across the Middle East, population growth, industrial diversification, electrification and rapid expansion of digital infrastructure are placing increasing pressure on energy and utility providers.

At the same time, critical infrastructure faces heightened geopolitical uncertainty, growing operational complexity and rising expectations around reliability.

We believe Industrial AI will play a decisive role in answering that question. IFS helps leading energy and utilities organisations close the loop between asset intelligence, maintenance, workforce planning and service execution. It enables moving beyond reactiveness to more predictive, intelligent and increasingly autonomous operations.

Provide more details about IFS Zero and its relevance to asset-heavy industries.

We agree that the industry has become increasingly sophisticated in measuring and reporting emissions. The challenge is turning that information into operational decisions that deliver measurable improvements.

For asset-heavy industries such as energy, utilities and manufacturing, emissions are directly linked to how physical assets are operated, maintained and supplied.

IFS Zero helps companies connect Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions data with operational activities that drive them. This provides a much clearer understanding of environmental impact.

For example, inefficient equipment, unnecessary maintenance visits, suboptimal asset utilisation and complex supply chains can all contribute to higher emissions and operating costs.

By integrating sustainability intelligence into operational decision-making, organisations can reduce emissions while improving productivity, asset performance and resource efficiency.

The Middle East energy sector faces the dual challenge of meeting growing global energy demand while advancing long-term decarbonisation objectives.

Organisations that lead this transformation will be those that successfully connect their sustainability ambitions with the operational realities of running complex industrial infrastructure.

What do you expect from your participation at ADIPEC?

For IFS, ADIPEC is a valuable opportunity to engage with industry leaders on the challenges that matter most: operational resilience, growing energy demand, workforce productivity, sustainability and the accelerating role of artificial intelligence.