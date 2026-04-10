BNW Developments stands tall with UAE, underscoring faith in leadership and resilience

One of the first firms to showcase its belief in UAE through multi-emirate OOH tributes
Dubai: BNW Developments has unveiled prominent installations in both Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, serving as a visual tribute to the leadership of the UAE and a public reaffirmation of the nation’s enduring resilience.
The installation along Al Khail Road in Dubai features His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Simultaneously, the developer has unveiled a dedicated tribute in Ras Al Khaimah featuring His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
As one of the UAE’s fastest-growing developers, BNW Developments' growth has been built on the country's foundation of stability and ambition. These installations are a statement of intent, aligning the developer's trajectory with the UAE’s wider vision for the future.
At a time when global markets face uncertainty, BNW is proving that nothing is stopping its momentum. Following the recent launch of its latest landmark project, Orvessa Residences by Michel Adam in Dubai, the firm is demonstrating its conviction through tangible action.
Furthermore, while many industries have tightened operations, BNW has maintained a strict "zero layoffs" policy, choosing instead to invest in its human capital. The company continues to roll out internal promotions and is actively expanding its footprint, recently welcoming a wave of new senior management leadership to steer its next phase of development.
“The UAE provides more than just a platform for business; it provides a sense of certainty,” said Dr. (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments. “This tribute is rooted in a genuine belief in the resilience that defines this nation. We chose to build here because the leadership’s clarity makes the impossible feel like a standard.
“Our internal growth—retaining every member of our team and expanding our leadership suite—is a direct result of the confidence we have in this market. We aren't just building structures; we are building a legacy that mirrors the grit of the UAE. This is our way of acknowledging the inspiration that fuels our own progress.”
The Al Khail and Ras Al Khaimah installations underscore BNW’s commitment to the region, moving beyond real estate to reflect a deeper investment in the national identity. For BNW, business continuity and national pride are not separate; they are the same mission.