BNW Developments accelerates construction across landmark Ras Al Khaimah projects

BNW Developments, the single-largest private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, continues to make a significant mark on the emirate’s real estate landscape, contributing meaningfully to its ongoing transformation through a growing portfolio of premium residential, hospitality, and mixed-use projects. From the iconic Al Marjan Island to the emerging RAK Central and Beach District, BNW is redefining the way people live, work, and experience leisure.
Key developments include branded residences such as FashionTV Acacia and TAJ Wellington Mews, alongside luxury beachfront retreats including Aquino, Aqua Arc, Pelagia, La Perla and Aqua Maya. These projects underline BNW’s commitment to creating high-quality, future-ready urban environments aligned with RAK Vision 2030 and the emirate’s strategy for economic diversification and sustainable growth.
Construction is progressing steadily across BNW’s key Ras Al Khaimah developments. At FashionTV Acacia, early-stage activities such as soil investigation, topography surveys, soil improvement, plot fencing, and CPT testing are finalised, with shoring now advancing at 20 per cent through ongoing pile boring and guide wall casting.
Pile breaking stands at 88 per cent, and pile testing continues; excavation has begun at Aqua Arc, and is moving towards formation level. Further to this, groundwork has commenced across BNW’s other Ras Al Khaimah projects, ensuring consistent development momentum across the portfolio.
“Ras Al Khaimah remains a key focus for BNW, and our projects are designed to create lasting value for residents, investors, and the community,” says Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments. “As the largest private developer in the emirate, we are progressing ahead of schedule across our major developments.
“Construction milestones are well under way, and this momentum reflects our commitment to disciplined execution and long-term vision for RAK.”
Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-founder of BNW Developments, adds, “From Al Marjan to RAK Central and beyond, BNW is contributing to shaping the emirate’s future. I’m excited to see how vision is being turned into reality by our teams on ground at Al Marjan. These developments reflect our mission to craft spaces that inspire, connect, and endure.”
With Ras Al Khaimah emerging as a hub for investment, lifestyle, and innovation, BNW Developments’ portfolio represents a tangible commitment to quality and progress.
