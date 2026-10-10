Bilateral relations between Seychelles and UAE reach new heights

Part of Seychelles' appeal for UAE partners and investors lies in geography. Located on the western edge of the Indian Ocean, the country shares the UAE's time zone and sits on established shipping and flight routes linking the Gulf to East Africa. More significant still, it offers a stable, high-income jurisdiction from which to access African markets, at a time when the UAE has expanded its presence on the continent. Emirati companies have invested more than $118 billion in projects across Africa since 2020, according to Reuters, making the UAE the continent's fourth-largest investor. For a partner sitting at that crossroads, with deep-water access and a 1.4-million-square-kilometre exclusive economic zone of its own, Seychelles is ideally placed to serve as a gateway for further growth. “As Seychelles builds more networks and connectivity globally, it can become a regional hub and an example of cooperation across sectors, showing how investment can benefit the country,” says Vice President Sebastien Pillay.