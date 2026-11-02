Balancing Family and Ambition: Dr Sally Kamel Ibrahim Youseff's inspiring journey in Dubai

Dubai's role in shaping a leader balancing family, ambition, and personal growth
How has Dubai shaped your personal and professional journey, and what inspired your pursuit of educational leadership while raising five children?
Dubai became the place where I discovered how far ambition could take me. I arrived with my husband and four young children, navigating a new country while building our family life. As our family grew to five children, so did my aspirations.
Inspired by Dubai’s culture of ambition and continuous progress, I pursued a Master’s in Educational Leadership, the NPQSL from UCL, ICF coaching certification and a Doctorate of Excellence in Educational Leadership and Organizational Development. Balancing motherhood with academic advancement demanded discipline, but I wanted my children to see that personal growth and family commitments can coexist.
What leadership lessons have you gained from a decade in Dubai’s multicultural education sector, and how have they influenced your approach to empowering future generations?
Serving as a Learning Center Director for ten years taught me that effective educational leadership begins with understanding people.
Working with children, parents and educators from diverse nationalities strengthened my belief in inclusive learning, empathy and individual potential. Every child brings different abilities, circumstances and aspirations.
Leadership, therefore, extends beyond academic performance. It involves creating environments where children feel valued, educators are supported and families become partners in development. Dubai’s multicultural environment reinforced my conviction that education must prepare young people not simply to succeed academically, but to thrive in an interconnected world.
What opportunities does Dubai offer women seeking to balance family, personal growth and professional ambition, and what advice would you share with aspiring female leaders?
Dubai offers women an environment where ambition, diversity and opportunity intersect. Its emphasis on education, professional development and safety has allowed me to build a meaningful career while raising five children.
My advice is to reject the idea that every ambition must be pursued at once. Growth requires prioritisation, resilience and patience. Invest in yourself consistently, embrace change and never allow your present responsibilities to define the limits of your future.