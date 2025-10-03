ASUS + Intel Core Ultra redefine the AI PC era

More than machines, these laptops empower you to learn, create, work, and play smarter
AI PCs are no longer just a trend — they’re becoming the standard. With Intel Core Ultra processors introducing NPUs alongside CPUs and GPUs, laptops are now capable of tasks that were unimaginable just a year ago.
But here’s the real question: what does that mean for everyday users? For students racing against deadlines, professionals buried in meetings, creators demanding power, and gamers chasing every millisecond, how do you choose the right AI PC?
This is where ASUS comes in — helping users understand what truly matters in an AI PC and which device fits their needs best. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, ASUS has created a lineup that delivers on the promises users have always wanted: longer battery life, faster performance, stronger security, and the freedom to unlock new levels of creativity. Whether you’re studying, working, creating, or gaming, ASUS redefines the PC experience for every segment.
For students, collegegoers, and home users, the ASUS Vivobook series is designed to help you stay ahead. Whether it’s writing assignments, light video editing, or casual gaming, Vivobook blends portability with performance — now supercharged by Intel Core Ultra processors. But Vivobook isn’t just about speed; it’s about personalised learning and smarter productivity.
Imagine having a laptop that adapts to your study habits, summarizes lecture notes, suggests research insights, and helps you create projects faster. From tackling assignments to exploring new skills, Vivobook makes learning more efficient, engaging, and enjoyable.
Instantly summarize lecture notes and research papers.
Create projects faster with intelligent assistance.
Seamlessly multitask between apps, all with long-lasting battery life.
Vivobook = the AI PC made for every student and everyday creator.
The ASUS Zenbook series represents the pinnacle of design and innovation. Crafted with Ceralumin, Zenbook isn’t just a laptop — it’s a statement of luxury and power.Built for multitaskers, professionals, and business travelers, Zenbook with Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) delivers premium performance for presentations, video calls, editing, and multitasking.
Create content faster with AI-assisted tools.
Keep your data secure with on-device AI protection.
Slim, lightweight, and elegant — power meets portability.
Zenbook = your intelligent companion for business, travel, and creativity.
For gamers, victory depends on milliseconds. The ROG series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2), is designed for competitive esports and gaming enthusiasts who refuse to compromise.
Boost FPS and game fluidity with AI-powered XeSS technologies.
Enjoy real-time performance tuning and optimized gameplay across top titles.
Built for high-performance gaming with unmatched thermal efficiency.
ROG = the AI Gaming PC for champions
For users who demand durability without compromise, the ASUS TUF series delivers a rugged design with reliable performance. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, TUF laptops are built to handle intensive workloads and everyday challenges alike.
Military-grade durability for long-lasting reliability.
Smooth multitasking and fast performance for work, study, or casual gaming.
Long-lasting battery to keep you productive wherever you go.
TUF = the durable AI PC built to go the distance.
Beyond Laptops: The ASUS Promise of Care & Community
Gaming isn’t just about hardware — it’s about belonging. The ROG Elite Program brings gamers closer to the Republic of Gamers community.
Earn points with every ROG purchase.
Redeem exclusive game codes, digital collectibles, apparel, and mystery boxes.
Unlock experiences that go beyond gaming.
When you buy ROG, you don’t just play. You join the elite.
Life happens — accidents, spills, drops. That’s why ASUS offers the ASUS Perfect Warranty, valued at up to Dh500.
Covers accidental damage to your ASUS or ROG device.
Available with simple product registration within 90 days of purchase.
Provides peace of mind so you can focus on work, creativity, or gaming.
With ASUS Perfect Warranty, your innovation is always protected.
From Vivobook for students to Zenbook for professionals, ROG for gamers, and TUF for durable performance, ASUS offers a complete lineup of AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. These laptops are more than just machines — they are tools that empower you to learn, create, work, and play smarter.
With features designed for productivity, creativity, gaming, and security, every user can find a PC that fits their needs. And with programs like the ROG Elite Rewards Program and ASUS Perfect Warranty, ASUS goes beyond performance to deliver reliability, community, and peace of mind.
Discover the possibilities — the future of computing is here, and ASUS AI PCs are ready to take you further.
