Arabian Farms: How UAE poultry sector sets new standards in food quality, sustainability

Poultry remains one of the most nutritionally balanced and accessible protein sources
As the UAE continues to strengthen its food security strategy, the poultry sector has emerged as one of the most important pillars supporting the country’s supply of fresh, nutritious and locally produced protein. With growing consumer awareness around food safety, traceability and sustainability, the industry is evolving rapidly to meet higher expectations while maintaining consistent availability of affordable nutrition.
Modern poultry production today relies on a fully integrated farm-to-fork value chain, where every stage — from feed formulation and farming to processing and distribution — is carefully managed to ensure quality, transparency and reliability. This integrated approach strengthens biosecurity, enhances traceability and enables producers to maintain strict food safety standards while delivering fresh products to consumers every day.
Poultry remains one of the most nutritionally balanced and accessible protein sources available. Rich in high-quality protein, essential vitamins and key nutrients, chicken and eggs continue to play a central role in everyday diets across the UAE. Their affordability and versatility make them a staple in households while also contributing to the country’s broader food security objectives.
At the same time, modern poultry farming is being transformed by technology and innovation. Automated production systems, climate-controlled housing, precision nutrition and digital monitoring technologies are enabling us to improve operational efficiency, enhance animal welfare and maintain consistent quality standards while supporting sustainable farming practices.
Increasing awareness around health, nutrition and responsible farming is driving demand for value-added products such as enriched eggs, organic and free-range options, as well as convenient ready-to-cook poultry products. Arabian Farms ‘SAHA’ is a pioneer in producing enriched egg varieties like Omega-3, Selenium, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Lutein and Zeaxanthin. Adding to it sustainable products like Eco and Organic free-range eggs as well as convenient ready-to-consume in-shell pasteurised eggs. This growing portfolio allows producers like us to meet the diverse needs of modern households and the food service sector while maintaining high standards of quality and nutrition.