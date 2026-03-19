Arabian Farms: How UAE poultry sector sets new standards in food quality, sustainability

Increasing awareness around health, nutrition and responsible farming is driving demand for value-added products such as enriched eggs, organic and free-range options, as well as convenient ready-to-cook poultry products. Arabian Farms ‘SAHA’ is a pioneer in producing enriched egg varieties like Omega-3, Selenium, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Lutein and Zeaxanthin. Adding to it sustainable products like Eco and Organic free-range eggs as well as convenient ready-to-consume in-shell pasteurised eggs. This growing portfolio allows producers like us to meet the diverse needs of modern households and the food service sector while maintaining high standards of quality and nutrition.