Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, American University of Sharjah (AUS) represents the very best in teaching and research. Accredited in the UAE and internationally, AUS is recognised by employers worldwide for equipping its graduates with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead.
AUS offers 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, 15 master's degrees and three PhD programs across the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration. The programs prepare students to pursue their aspirations in a changing world.
“Because I studied at AUS, I’ll be able to practice from a regional perspective that’s culturally relevant and beneficial to our society and environment. I’ll also be able to apply this knowledge to other regions,” said Nadin Abdelfatah, a College of Architecture, Art and Design student.
AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but also those who embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students.
“In my first year at AUS, I developed on both a personal and professional level. Thanks to the stimulating environment at AUS, I was able to pursue my goals and aspire to have a bright and prosperous future,” said Mohammad Alzaabi, a College of Arts and Sciences graduate.
Over two-thirds of AUS students receive a grant or scholarship. New first-time students may qualify for a financial grant, a merit-based scholarship and a Family Tuition Grant (awarded to the younger sibling when a family enrolls two or more children at AUS) to cover up to 55 percent of tuition and fees. After their first semester, students may also qualify for additional scholarships.
To apply, please visit www.aus.edu/apply. To talk to an admissions officer, please use one of the following options: Log your query at Infodesk.aus.edu, WhatsApp 050 5ASKAUS (+971 50 527 5287), or call 800 ASKAUS (800 275 287).