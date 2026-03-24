Allied Bank: Building a new model for financial services

Reshaping Pakistan’s banking sector through a digital-first, customer-centric approach
With a legacy spanning more than eighty years, Allied Bank holds the distinction of being the first bank established in Pakistan. Since its founding in 1942, the institution has evolved into an integrated financial services provider backed by a physical and digital banking presence that includes a network of over 1,500 branches.
The bank’s strategy is based on technological innovation, customer service and a commitment to sustainability – a model that has already delivered impressive gains. Building on a strong performance in 2024, September 2025 saw Allied Bank announce total assets of Rs 3,185 billion – up 13% year on year – and net investments of Rs 2,037 billion, a growth of 80%. The results also highlighted the success of its digital strategy, with more than 2.5 million customers registered for the myABL platform and two million for WhatsApp banking.
This transformation has been the product of decisions to shift from a traditional banking model to a digitally empowered ecosystem. Investments in AI, automation and big data analytics have played a central role, enabling the growth of digital channels and introduction of the AI-powered ABL Assistant. Internally, upgraded CRM and RPA systems have reinforced Allied Bank’s ability to respond to evolving market needs.
These capabilities have translated into strong operational performance. Growth in advances has been driven by focused corporate and SME financing, underpinned by advanced credit analytics and prudent risk management. Treasury positioning has favoured floating-rate instruments while limiting exposure to open market operations. In addition, capitalising on secondary market trades has enabled Allied Bank to generate significant returns. Deposit growth has been fuelled by the acquisition of more than 1.4 million new customers and expansion of low-cost digital deposits via WhatsApp and myABL. Together with diversified fee income, rising remittance flows and enhanced automation, these gains have improved earnings quality and liquidity.
Equally important to the bank’s performance are its scale and reach. With 1,519 branches and 1,730 ATMs, Allied Bank operates the third-largest banking network in Pakistan and is expanding its network of cash recycler and deposit machines – where it already holds the country’s second largest footprint. This physical infrastructure is complemented by its fast-growing digital touchpoints.
With this emphasis on digitalisation and customer access, Allied Bank is committed to going beyond banking as usual. Its recent partnership with CeDAR at LUMS serves as a case in point: focusing on emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI, the initiative combines academic research with real-world banking experience to create simple, practical tools for everyday use. By giving students and researchers access to industry challenges and hands-on problem solving, the partnership not only accelerates product development and aligns tech adoption with customer needs, it also builds a pool of future professionals ready to contribute to Pakistan’s digital economy.
Internationally, the focus is on positioning Allied Bank as a trusted, compliant and digitally advanced partner. Its presence in the Gulf – through a representative office in the UAE and a wholesale branch in Bahrain – provides insights into the needs of UAE investors and enables seamless access to Pakistan’s markets. Through a combination of scale, customer service and evolving digital solutions, the bank facilitates diaspora banking and offers investors in the UAE the reassurance of financial strength, strong governance and a proven track record.
That makes Allied Bank an ideal partner for entry into a fast-changing economy. As the world’s fifth most-populous nation, with a sizable workforce and strategic location, Pakistan offers immense untapped potential. The country’s strategy for long-term growth is generating macroeconomic momentum, backed by government policy. Initiatives such as the Special Investment Facilitation Council are fast-tracking investment approvals and improving the business environment. For UAE investors, this priority treatment and conducive climate create a unique window to explore opportunities across Pakistan’s increasingly diversified economy.
Allied Bank is playing a significant role in this wider transition. A comprehensive ESG programme is designed to support transformation across sustainability, carbon reduction and climate resilience, and recent initiatives include the issuance of Rs 1,553 million in green financing, implementation of an environmental and social risk framework and the rollout of green banking guidelines. The bank has also invested in renewable energy, installing solar power at 78 new locations to reach a total capacity of 2,242 kW across 147 sites. A K2 base camp cleanup led by employees removed 1,200kg of waste, while a tree-planting campaign resulted in 100,000 saplings being planted across the country.
For Allied Bank, these dynamics present an opportunity to align its strategic vision with national priorities. With a strong digital infrastructure, commitment to sustainability and disciplined financial stewardship, the bank is well positioned to support Pakistan’s transformation – while redefining what a modern bank can be.