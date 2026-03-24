Allied Bank: Building a new model for financial services

With this emphasis on digitalisation and customer access, Allied Bank is committed to going beyond banking as usual. Its recent partnership with CeDAR at LUMS serves as a case in point: focusing on emerging technologies such as blockchain and AI, the initiative combines academic research with real-world banking experience to create simple, practical tools for everyday use. By giving students and researchers access to industry challenges and hands-on problem solving, the partnership not only accelerates product development and aligns tech adoption with customer needs, it also builds a pool of future professionals ready to contribute to Pakistan’s digital economy.