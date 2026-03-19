Al Adil Trading lauds UAE's proactive measures for safety and business continuity

Foresight, decision-making, and constant support truly make a difference on the ground
I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the UAE leadership for their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and businesses. In times like these, their foresight, swift decision-making, and continued support truly make a meaningful difference on the ground.
Having lived and worked here for decades, I can confidently say that there is a strong sense of safety, stability, and reassurance across the country. The proactive measures taken to ensure the availability of essential goods, maintain order, and prioritize public welfare have created an environment where people can go about their daily lives with confidence.
At Adil Group of Supermarkets, we have always been committed to serving the community with dedication. The support extended by the leadership enables us to fulfill this responsibility seamlessly, allowing businesses like ours to operate efficiently while ensuring customers continue to receive quality products at fair prices without disruption.
We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to the UAE’s Leadership, Members of the Supreme Council, ministries, defence personnel, healthcare professionals, and the many volunteers and organizations whose tireless efforts safeguard the nation’s safety, stability, and well-being.
What stands out most is the strong sense of unity and trust fostered across the country. This collective strength, guided by visionary leadership, ensures that people feel not only secure, but genuinely cared for.
We pray for a peaceful resolution to ongoing geopolitical challenges, one that preserves the harmony, stability, and business continuity of the UAE and the wider region.
Once again, I extend my deepest thanks and appreciation. It is because of such leadership that we feel safe, protected, and confident about the future.
By Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Adil Trading Company