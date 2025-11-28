AI at your fingertips: ASUS ExpertBook P5405 brings AI performance, durability, and seamless hybrid work

A lightweight business laptop that delivers AI speed without battery compromise
Business laptops often focus only on a specific feature intended for professionals. But as hybrid working becomes the norm, there is now an increasing need for devices that are lightweight, deliver great battery life, and can handle AI tasks with ease. The ASUS ExpertBook P5405 can do all of that plus more: checking all the boxes for what a great business laptop should be, and add native AI capabilities.
The laptop is part of ASUS’s latest Copilot+ PC lineup, which utilizes an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with a 47 TOPS NPU that can handle AI tasks locally, reducing latency and increasing privacy compared to using AI in the cloud. Even with AI being handled on-device, the battery life isn’t impacted, allowing it to perform wherever, whenever. The ExpertBook P5405 has a minimalist aluminum chassis that makes it easy to carry anywhere and also makes it impressively tough, and is compliant with military-grade durability standards. Made for the modern professional, it blends the right balance of design, comfort and elegance.
The ExpertBook P5405 also features a 14-inch 2.5k 144Hz anti-glare display, along with conveniently placed function keys for quick call access. I/O ports are all placed on the left side for a more spacious mouse area, making it the ideal device for seamless conferencing and multitasking.
The ExpertCool thermal structure ensures consistent optimal cooling for peak performance, even when being used for long periods. There’s AI ExpertMeet, an on-device AI assistant that can transcribe and translate meetings.
Business laptops need to be secure as well, which is why the ExpertBook P5405 has been engineered with a commercial-grade and NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core PC technologies, along with five years of ASUS BIOS and driver update support and integrated biometric login support. It also comes with a free year of McAfee+ Premium.
