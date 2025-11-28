AI at your fingertips: ASUS ExpertBook P5405 brings AI performance, durability, and seamless hybrid work

The laptop is part of ASUS’s latest Copilot+ PC lineup, which utilizes an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with a 47 TOPS NPU that can handle AI tasks locally, reducing latency and increasing privacy compared to using AI in the cloud. Even with AI being handled on-device, the battery life isn’t impacted, allowing it to perform wherever, whenever. The ExpertBook P5405 has a minimalist aluminum chassis that makes it easy to carry anywhere and also makes it impressively tough, and is compliant with military-grade durability standards. Made for the modern professional, it blends the right balance of design, comfort and elegance.