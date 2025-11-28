ASUS ExpertBook P3405 redefines business laptops with robust solutions that are smarter and sustainable

New ASUS laptop offers military-grade toughness with cutting-edge AI performance
With a key focus on the business and education sectors, ASUS is committed to helping these industries work smarter through AI-powered solutions that improve productivity and streamline operations.
With solutions designed for modern workplaces and classrooms, ASUS aims to make technologies like AI easily accessible and reliable for daily use.
For businesses, ASUS delivers devices that can handle complex AI tasks to improve workflows, helping speed up routine activities and automate daily tasks. AI PCs all come with NPU acceleration that allows AI tasks to be performed on-device, reducing dependence on AI in the cloud and ensuring data is safe and secure.
AI also powers tools that help professionals become more productive: AI ExpertMeet is an intelligent collaboration solution that simplifies meeting tasks by providing real-time transcription and automated summaries. Business laptops are made to deliver optimum performance without sacrificing battery life while keeping them portable, an ideal tool for modern work environments.
For education, ASUS focuses on solutions that help schools bridge digital gaps. Students can benefit from durable laptops that can handle daily use, along with a great battery life.
These laptops also feature replaceable keys and a modular design for easy repairability. Educators also benefit from advanced technologies in these AI-powered devices that enhance teaching and improve the learning experience. All these improvements allow for devices to be tailored to meet the demands of modern classrooms, supporting both students and teachers in achieving more.
Even with its innovative solutions, sustainability remains a core part of ASUS’s strategy. This is evident with the use of recycled materials on products to reduce waste and offer responsible packaging. Products are also designed with energy efficiency in mind, and these efforts also help organiSations lower their environmental impact while still gaining access to high-performing and innovative AI-powered technologies.
