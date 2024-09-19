Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) and Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, have announced a strategic partnership to expand bone marrow transplant and cellular therapy in the Group’s flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City (BMC). This collaboration aims to enhance access to advanced care for adult and pediatric patients with blood cancer, genetic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and others.

The strategic move will pave the way for an extensive, integrated ecosystem for advanced research and cellular therapy, and further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s status as a global healthcare destination.

ADSCC will extend its proprietary Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program (AD-BMT) to BMC. Accredited as the Center of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, ADSCC adheres to the best global practices based on scientific evidence and is the first in the UAE and one of only two centers in the Middle East to be recognised by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT), the leading accreditation organisation for cellular therapy programmes on a global scale.

ADSCC was the first institution to launch bone marrow transplantation for adults in the UAE through its AD-BMT programme in 2020, and the first to perform Middle East’s first bone marrow transplant for autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis in 2022. In addition, ADSCC manufactured the first CAR-T Cell Therapy in the region in 2023. In 2024, ADSCC marked a milestone of performing more than 120 bone marrow transplants and 15 CART Therapy. Under AD-BMT, numerous clinical trials were conducted, including one for evaluating the safety and efficacy of Extracorporeal Photopheresis for Multiple Sclerosis that showed promising results in its initial report, with more than 15 participants and move than 250 ECP procedures performed.

Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), headquartered at BMC, spearheads the Group’s BMT program. It has pioneered groundbreaking work in bone marrow transplants, including the UAE’s first pediatric BMT in 2022. To date, the facility has completed 142 pediatric and adult bone marrow transplants. BCI is also one of the largest integrated cancer care networks in the country with facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Sharjah, and Dubai.

ADSCC and BMC have extensive capabilities in bone marrow transplants/hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, cellular therapy, and the management of various benign hematological disorders in adult and pediatric patients, including thalassemia, rare genetic disorders, and sickle cell disease.

An integrated ecosystem

Under the agreement, ADSCC will work together with BMC to increase accessibility for patients in the UAE and across the region. AD-BMT expertise and the shared vision of both institutions align with Abu Dhabi’s mission to establish itself as a global center of medical excellence and innovation. Both new and existing BMC and ADSCC patients will benefit from this partnership. The partnership also focuses on leveraging regenerative medicine services.

ADSCC is at the forefront of offering cutting-edge treatments for orthopedic, neurological, rheumatological, autoimmune, and burn-related conditions through the use of stem cells and advanced cellular therapies. BMC will integrate these innovative services into their various specialties to enhance patient care.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, states: “Our vision is to create a comprehensive, world-class bone marrow transplant program that delivers the highest standards of care while also pushing the boundaries of innovation. This partnership is a major step forward in achieving that goal. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in patient outcomes and medical excellence.”

Prof. Yendry Ventura, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, and Adjunct Professor at United Arab Emirates University, comments: “Guided by the UAE's visionary leadership, ADSCC was the first to introduce bone marrow transplantation and cellular therapy in the UAE in 2020, providing advanced critical care regionally and running high-level research and clinical trials in the field. As demand grew, ADSCC expanded to offer CAR-T Cell Therapy, offering further cutting-edge treatment options to patients.

"Today, we are pleased to witness the extension of these critical services at BMC in collaboration with Burjeel Holdings. As one of the few centres in the region providing this level of advanced care, we aim to reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for advanced care and to set new standards in cellular therapy with strong clinical outcomes.”

Dr Fatima Alkaabi, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program at ADSCC, says, “This collaboration marks a transformative moment for expanding bone marrow transplant in UAE. By extending the advanced research and clinical capabilities of ADSCC with BMC’s robust infrastructure and expertise, we are not only enhancing the standards of care for our patients but also reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a life sciences hub.”

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, adds, “This partnership represents a crucial advancement in our ability to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge care to patients with complex hematological conditions. By combining the expertise of both institutions, we are creating a seamless continuum of care and driving forward the research and clinical practices that will shape the future of regenerative medicine and hematology in the region.”

BMC is home to OncoHelix-CoLab, the UAE’s first facility with comprehensive capabilities in molecular, cellular immunology, and transplant diagnostics. Through OncoHelix-CoLab, BCI leverages advanced diagnostic capabilities for bone marrow transplants, enabling specialised tests to be conducted locally and utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS).