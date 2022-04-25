AAA Associates, headquartered in Dubai and with worldwide associates and an office in the Caribbean, has a large and well-reputed legal team of advisors who boast over two decades of extensive experience in the immigration industry.
Considering that our specialisation is in second passports, residencies and business investor programmes, we have developed a state-of-the-art fully automated workflow portal, which guarantees instant responses to applicants and a full-fledged processing department for the smooth journey to second citizenship.
The entire workflow, from the first visit of a potential client to the finalisation of the case is an enjoyable experience. We have fool-proof reminder notifications that are also system generated, which prevents clients from forgetting deadlines and/or delaying the submission of required documents and information as and when required. Our well-trained, experienced and professional team is there to guide each client through every step, ensuring a smooth and reliable experience.
AAA Associates provides expert advice on second passports, business migration, and citizenship and residency by investment programmes for Europe, Canada, the US, Vanuatu and Turkey.
In addition, AAA Associates is under the umbrella of a famous business conglomerate — Samana Group of Companies, based in Dubai and has offices worldwide. The group includes Premiers International Star Business Centre, Star Business Centre DMCC, Global Migration Services, Capital Investment Company Limited, AAA Associates, Samana Developers and Reliance Star Properties.
The backing of an established group gives AAA Associates the operational and capital capabilities, international standards and best practices.
AAA Associates’ European Residency by Investment programmes includes Portugal, the UK, Bulgaria, Greece, Malta, Montenegro and North Macedonia.
Caribbean Citizenship by Investment programmes includes the Commonwealth of Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Granada, and St. Lucia.
North American Residency by Investment programmes include the US and Canada. Asian and Oceania programmes comprise Turkey and Vanuatu.
Head to AAA Associates this Ramadan and benefit from its No Approval; No Fee plan.