A Mediterranean sojourn through Cyprus, Greece and Malta

The second destination was a memorable visit to historic Athens, where ancient history came alive. The mountainous landscape, rich architectural and archaeological beauty of Athens made every moment of the journey deeply inspiring and memorable. The Acropolis was a treat to the eyes, with its majestic structures and timeless beauty. At the same time, the multicultural people, lively streets, and vibrant activities of Athens added a dynamic and modern charm to the experience. The Santorini visit was like stepping into a postcard, with breathtaking views at every turn. It stood out as my best pick of the entire odyssey. From the striking red cliffs of Red Beach to the black sands of Kamari and Perissa, and the sparkling waters along the coast, every beach tells a story of volcanic beauty and charm.