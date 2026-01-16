A Mediterranean sojourn through Cyprus, Greece and Malta

Fantastic weather and the anticipation of creating timeless memories set the pace
Every time we plan a family holiday to Europe, choosing the right destinations that offer both value for money and efficient use of time becomes a real challenge. This time, the focus shifted to the Mediterranean islands of Malta, Cyprus, and Santorini, as well as the mainland city of Athens, with the expectation of fantastic weather and the anticipation of creating timeless memories.
Cyprus turned out to be full of surprises, from its ancient landmarks to its lively local life. Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, charmed me with its medieval and ancient history — from the impressive Venetian walls to the bustling coffee shops, narrow streets of the old town, and charming traditional houses that showcase its rich architectural heritage. Cities like Larnaca and Paphos share a laid-back seaside atmosphere with promenades, charming harbours, and cultural highlights. The most enchanting drive was through the Troodos Mountains, culminating in a serene moment of peace inside the monastery perched atop the hill. Lastly, the city of Limassol, is full of lively energy, with modern marinas and vibrant nightlife, offering a perfect mix of culture, relaxation, and Mediterranean charm.
The second destination was a memorable visit to historic Athens, where ancient history came alive. The mountainous landscape, rich architectural and archaeological beauty of Athens made every moment of the journey deeply inspiring and memorable. The Acropolis was a treat to the eyes, with its majestic structures and timeless beauty. At the same time, the multicultural people, lively streets, and vibrant activities of Athens added a dynamic and modern charm to the experience. The Santorini visit was like stepping into a postcard, with breathtaking views at every turn. It stood out as my best pick of the entire odyssey. From the striking red cliffs of Red Beach to the black sands of Kamari and Perissa, and the sparkling waters along the coast, every beach tells a story of volcanic beauty and charm.
The last leg of our ordeal took us to Malta, a Mediterranean jewel brimming with stunning coral reefs, bays, historic cities, untouched islands and rich cultural heritage. I was taken aback to discover that Mdina Fort in Malta served as the backdrop for King’s Landing in the first season of Game of Thrones and also featured in Brad Pitt’s World War Z, adding a cinematic charm to the island’s historic streets and stunning architecture. A ferry ride to Gozo Island was so romantic, with gentle waves, stunning coastal views, and the warm Mediterranean breeze creating an unforgettable experience.
The cuisine of Cyprus is heavily influenced by neighbouring countries like Türkiye and Greece. Of all the local delicacies, souvlakia is the one dish I can always dive into and savour. Surprisingly, I discovered the best Indian-style chicken biryani on a street in Malta, and it truly made my day. Cypriot and Maltese traditional coffee is always a delight, a simple taste of local café life. Greece offered the best coffee I had ever experienced during my travels. To conclude my 9-day stay in both these European countries, each experience, from historic streets to sun-soaked shores, left me with unforgettable memories and a deep appreciation for the history, culture, and natural beauty of these enchanting Mediterranean destinations.
- By Sanchita Mitra
