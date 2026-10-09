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Top 5 stunning Dubai locations for your dream pre-wedding shoot

Dubai’s waterfronts, souks and hidden corners offer memorable pre-wedding photo settings

Last updated:
Krita Coelho, Editor
3 MIN READ
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Top 5 stunning Dubai locations for your dream pre-wedding shoot

Choosing where to have your pre-wedding shoot can be as personal as choosing what to wear. You might picture yourselves wandering through old alleyways, dressed up against ornate Arabian architecture or barefoot by the water as the sun goes down. These five Dubai destinations offer different moods, with room to find a backdrop that feels right for the two of you.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Ornate lanterns, carved wood and winding waterways give Souk Madinat Jumeirah plenty of detail to work with.

Its Arabian architecture lends itself to a dressed-up shoot, while the waterways offer softer settings for photographs together. Views of the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab add a recognisable Dubai landmark to the frame, giving couples several distinct backdrops within one destination.

Souk Al Seef

Along Dubai Creek, Souk Al Seef offers a setting shaped by the character of Old Dubai. Heritage-inspired buildings, pedestrian streets and narrow alleyways create opportunities for photographs as you walk and explore together.

Head towards the waterfront to bring the Creek and traditional dhows into the picture, especially if you want the surroundings to have as much personality as the clothes you choose.

Al Khawaneej Walk

For couples who prefer a quieter, more intimate feel, Al Khawaneej Walk brings a greenhouse-inspired aesthetic to its indoor and outdoor spaces. The setting offers a gentle backdrop for photographs that keep the focus on the couple.

Its Love Lock Bridge is a particularly fitting stop for a pre-wedding shoot, adding a romantic detail to the location.

The Beach, JBR

If your ideal photographs involve bare feet and a sea breeze, The Beach, JBR has the setting for them. Pale sands, open waterfront views and walkways suit a relaxed shoot with plenty of room to move.

Golden hour is especially appealing here, with the light lending warmth to photographs by the sea.

Palm West Beach

On the western trunk of Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach suits couples looking for a beach shoot with a polished feel.

Its shoreline and surrounding waterfront provide an open, uncluttered setting that works well with both casual clothes and more dressed-up looks. Around sunset, the sea and changing sky give the photographs a sense of occasion.

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