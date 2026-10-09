The Smile Before the Dress: How Dr Rezvan helps brides feel their best

Dr Rezvan Khedri on bridal confidence, subtle beauty & smile care part of wedding prep
A wedding may last a day, but the way a woman feels walking into it can stay with her for years.
For Dr Rezvan Khedri, Specialist Orthodontist and founder of Heal You Poly Clinic on Dubai’s Al Wasl Road, bridal beauty starts not with a checklist but with confidence.
“Every bride wants to look beautiful, but more importantly, she wants to feel like the best version of herself,” she says. “The most beautiful results are the ones that still look and feel like you.”
With more than 18 years in dentistry, Dr Rezvan encourages brides to think about their smile long before the final fitting or makeup trial. As a specialist orthodontist and well-experienced Invisalign provider, she takes a facially driven approach, considering how the teeth, smile, lips and facial features come together to create a result that feels balanced, natural and uniquely suited to each patient.
Clear aligners also offer a discreet option for women who want to improve their smile without pausing their working and social lives, although every case starts with a proper diagnosis.
“My role is not simply to straighten teeth,” she says. “It is to understand the smile in relation to the face and create a result that feels harmonious and natural.”
Opened in July 2025, Heal You brings specialist orthodontics together with general and aesthetic dentistry, whitening, dermatology, skin treatments, laser hair removal, nutrition and physiotherapy, so a bride’s pre-wedding care can be coordinated in one place. Yet Dr Rezvan is wary of doing too much.
“I don’t believe a bride needs to change everything before her wedding. Sometimes the most elegant approach is knowing what not to do.”
Away from the clinic, Dr Rezvan is a painter who has exhibited her work, and she says art has shaped how she sees faces. “In art, a very small change in proportion, balance or light can transform the entire composition. I see smiles in a similar way. A beautiful result is not about making everything mathematically perfect; it is about creating harmony.”
She prefers subtlety. “When someone tells my patient, ‘You look amazing,’ rather than immediately identifying what treatment she has had, I think that is beautiful.”
Her advice to brides is simple: begin with a consultation, agree on priorities and leave room in the timeline. “Your wedding is not a deadline for becoming a different person,” she says. “It is a celebration of who you already are.”