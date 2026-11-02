Dr Merin Abraham: Transforming smiles, breaking barriers in dentistry leadership

Award-winning clinic reshaping smiles and confidence for women and families
What makes Faces & Braces different?
We saw a gap in Dubai - many clinics offer braces, but few offer face-driven orthodontics. We built the clinic on three pillars - Precision, Aesthetics and Empathy. Every treatment from clear aligners to self-ligating braces is customised to facial features, not just teeth.
You won three major awards in 2026?
Yes, humbling. In 2026 we won Orthodontic Clinic of the Year 2026-27 at Prestige Middle East Awards, and two at MEA Business Awards - Specialist Orthodontic Clinic of the Year 2026 - UAE and Patient-Centred Dental Care Excellence Award 2026 - UAE. For a boutique clinic to win three in one year proves our philosophy works.
Your signature line?
At Faces & Braces, we don’t just create smiles, we design faces - how that smile sits on your face, your profile, your confidence. That is why women trust us.
What are the challenges you face as a woman CEO in healthcare?
Dentistry leadership is often male-dominated. As a female specialist and owner, I had to prove clinical excellence and business acumen can coexist. Dubai gave me the platform to build my own table.
Why is Faces & Braces the preferred choice for women and mothers?
Up to 70 per cent of my patients are women - professionals, brides-to-be and mothers. They trust our luxury interiors, international sterilisation standards and transparent pricing. Mothers bring children because we focus on preventive orthodontics. First check at age 7, not 13, lets us guide jaw growth and avoid extractions later.
Your advice to mothers and women?
Invest in your face, it is your lifelong confidence. For mothers - don’t ignore mouth breathing or crowded teeth at age 7-8. A 10-minute growth check today can save 2 years of braces later. For women, it is never too late. Your smile is your best business card.