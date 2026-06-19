The Ronaldo Effect: How Cristiano redefines fitness and ageing for men over 40

Most men spend their forties negotiating with age. They accept a little weight gain, a little stiffness and a gradual decline in energy as part of the deal. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent the same decade challenging that assumption. At 41, the Portuguese forward continues to compete at the highest levels of professional football, carrying a physique and physical output that would be impressive in an athlete ten years younger. The lesson is not that ordinary men should attempt to live like Ronaldo. Few people have access to elite trainers, nutritionists and recovery technology. The real value lies in the principles behind his longevity. Those principles are surprisingly accessible.