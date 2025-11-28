The City Buzz: Eid Al Etihad celebrations in Dubai

Here’s the thing: once November 28 hits, the country becomes a paradise for shoppers. The UAE’s Mega Sale Season is a combination of Black Friday, White Friday, Yellow Friday, and Green Friday, each running across online and physical retailers with discounts that can reach a staggering 90%. Whether you’re restocking home essentials, upgrading your tech, refreshing your wardrobe, or buying gifts ahead of Christmas and New Year, this is the moment to take advantage.