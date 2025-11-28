The City Buzz: Eid Al Etihad celebrations in Dubai

Citywide festivities bring heritage, shopping deals and spectacular displays
Dubai marks the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad from December 1–3 with fireworks, concerts, parades, cultural showcases, and retail festivities across the city. Expect dazzling fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta at 8pm, with Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters and The Beach at 9pm, plus spectacular nightly displays and drone shows at Global Village. Balqees headlines Dubai Festival City Mall on December 2, while free concerts by Diana Haddad (Dec 1) and Shamma Hamdan (Dec 2) take place at City Walk. Malls including Dubai Festival City and City Centre Mirdif host themed entertainment and shopping promotions.
When: December 1–3, 2025
Where: Multiple locations across Dubai
For more details: Visit www.visitdubai.com
Dubai celebrates the National Day weekend with family-friendly cultural programmes, kids’ activities, and special discounts across attractions and hotels citywide. Families can visit Dubai Frame, Children’s City and Mushrif Park on December 2 and 3 for themed workshops, live performances and interactive heritage activities.
Many leading hotels — including Grand Hyatt, Jumeirah properties, Delta Hotels by Marriott JBR, Banyan Tree Dubai, and others — are offering rate reductions, free child benefits, dining savings, extended check-out privileges and added surprises. It’s a weekend filled with activities designed for parents and children to explore, learn, and enjoy together across the city.
When: December 1–3, 2025
Where: Across Dubai
For more details call: www.visitdubai.com
ALAYA invites diners to join in a moment of togetherness with a complimentary serving of its signature Alaya Pudding Madlouka on December 2. This reimagined Levantine classic — layered with toast bread, caramel and milk cream — is meant to evoke nostalgia and shared warmth.
Known for its Mediterranean–Arabian fusion and elegant ambience, ALAYA is a place where food brings people together. It’s the perfect setting to gather with friends and family, enjoy refined flavours, and appreciate the restaurant’s tribute to heritage, generosity and shared dining.
When: December 2, 2025
Where: ALAYA, Dubai
For more details call: +971 4 570 6289 | reservations@alaya-dubai.com | www.alayarestaurants.com
MOLI invites guests to share in the National Day spirit with a complimentary UAE Harmony mocktail served to all diners on December 2. This special drink blends green melon syrup, pineapple juice, lemon, and fresh basil — a refreshing nod to unity and celebration.
Located in Dubai Hills Business Park, MOLI is known for its modern Chinese dining experience, offering contemporary dishes in a warm, neighbourhood-style atmosphere that makes it perfect for gatherings with family and friends.
When: December 2, 2025
Where: MOLI, Dubai Hills Business Park
For more details call: 04 276 3338 | www.molibyshi.com
Novikov Café at Dubai Mall invites guests to enjoy a complimentary berry tartlet with any coffee purchase on December 2. Served from its prime Fashion Avenue location, the café offers a relaxed and elegant setting overlooking the Dubai Fountains — making this sweet pairing the perfect pause during a day of shopping or a scenic coffee break. With its refined café menu and stylish ambiance, Novikov Café is offering a simple, thoughtful culinary gesture to mark the day in a warm and welcoming way.
When: December 2, 2025 (all day)
Where: Novikov Café, Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue (Second Floor)
For more details call: +971 4 320 0209 | www.novikov-cafe.com
Al Marmoom Oasis hosts “From the Desert, We Celebrate Unity,” a three-evening cultural experience set among Dubai’s golden dunes from November 16–18.
Visitors can enjoy sunset flag moments, camel processions, traditional music and storytelling, and a dinner beneath the stars featuring modern Emirati-inspired flavours.
Surrounded by wildlife and natural desert beauty, the event offers families and friends a serene way to connect with heritage and nature. Guests may also choose to extend the experience at Al Marmoom Domes, the site’s luxury glamping resort with panoramic desert views.
When: November 16–18, from 3 PM onwards
Where: Al Marmoom Domes Oasis, Dubai
For more details call: +971 55 782 1568 | almarmoomdomes.com
Erth Abu Dhabi’s Al Rimal restaurant offers a special Emirati-inspired buffet on December 2, featuring traditional favourites like harees, machboos diyay, tahta robyan and jasheed, alongside live carving stations, Arabic mezze, freshly baked khameer, and classic desserts including luqaimaat. With live oud and henna art adding to the atmosphere, the experience blends flavour and culture in a warm, family-friendly setting. Lunch is served from 12 PM to 4 PM, and dinner from 6 PM to 11 PM, inviting guests to savour authentic tastes and celebrate heritage through food and shared moments.
When: December 2, 2025
Where: Al Rimal, Erth Abu Dhabi
For more details call: +971 02 497 5831 | dining@erth.ae
Global Village brings a lively celebration of culture, art, and entertainment, transforming the park with illuminated décor, cultural installations, themed performances, and nightly fireworks at 9 PM from December 1–3. Visitors can enjoy theatrical storytelling on the Main Stage with the twice-daily show “From the Desert to the Stars,” plus traditional Yola and Harbiya performances across the park.
Special Emirati-made crafts, local goods, and themed products will be available at the Emirates Pavilion, 971 Community Pavilion, and Heritage Village for those who love browsing authentic finds.
When: Until December 3, 2025
Where: Global Village, Dubai
For more details call: www.globalvillage.ae
BCH:CLB at W Dubai brings five days of beachside fun from November 28 onward, with sun-soaked vibes, drinks, music, and themed daytime events across the long weekend.
Highlights include DOLLHOUSE DAY:CLB, a special edition of their popular ladies’ day on Nov 28 and Dec 1, and JETSET, a high-energy pool party with DJs and dancing on Nov 29 and Dec 2. On Nov 30, SUNDAY:CLB by Hush offers a brunch by the beach with Wagyu sliders, shrimp tempura, burrata rigatoni and more, paired with upbeat DJ sets and premium beverage options.
When: November 28–December 2 (various timings)
Where: BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm Jumeirah
For more details call: 04 834 3803 | 058 575 0805 | hello@bchclb.com
Dubai lights up for DSF from December 5 to to January 11 with daily excitement across the city — huge shopping deals from over 800 brands, dazzling nightly fireworks, spectacular drone displays, A-list concerts, New Year’s Eve celebrations and viral outdoor pop-up markets featuring must-have finds.
Whether you’re chasing mega savings, family fun, limited-edition fashion, or the thrill of winning big in DSF raffles, this is the season when Dubai becomes one giant festival of style, entertainment, and celebration — with something memorable happening every single day.
When: December 5, 2025 – January 11, 2026
Where: Across Dubai
For more details call: www.visitdubai.com | @dubaifestivals
BOX OUT
UAE Mega Sale Season
Here’s the thing: once November 28 hits, the country becomes a paradise for shoppers. The UAE’s Mega Sale Season is a combination of Black Friday, White Friday, Yellow Friday, and Green Friday, each running across online and physical retailers with discounts that can reach a staggering 90%. Whether you’re restocking home essentials, upgrading your tech, refreshing your wardrobe, or buying gifts ahead of Christmas and New Year, this is the moment to take advantage.
Yellow Friday by Noon kicks off strong with deals across electronics, fashion, beauty, homewares, and even services like cleaning, maintenance and salon treatments. Black Friday and White Friday run in parallel, depending on the retailer, with huge savings on smartphones, laptops, gaming devices, wearable tech and premium brand gadgets.
Green Friday offers a sustainability-focused option, with eco-friendly products, e-scooters, vegan items and smart energy-saving tech available through platforms participating in the initiative.
Participating names include Amazon, Noon, Sharaf DG, Carrefour, Apple, Ounass, Sephora, Home Centre, Nike, Adidas, Zara, Centrepoint, Lulu, and dozens more. In-mall sales also amplify the excitement, with shopping centres offering additional bundle deals, prize draws, and loyalty-point rewards for purchases.
Whether you’re hunting for fragrances under AED 99, kids’ fashion from 40–80% off, or laptops with extra discounts stacked on existing markdowns — this period is the absolute goldmine for value.
When: November 28 onward
Where: At major UAE malls, select brand outlets, and online platforms
For more details call: Visit retailer websites or the customer service desks of participating malls
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox