The Cardigan's Chic Revival: From granny's armchair to fashion's frontline

There are always a few pieces that define a season. Sometimes it’s the coat, oversized, sculptural, a little bossy. Sometimes it’s the heel, square-toed, sky-high, and barely wearable. But this year, the most surprising piece to claim the crown is something that, until recently, you’d have found on your grandmother’s armchair. The cardigan: soft, slouchy, a little retro, has muscled its way back into the fashion conversation. It refuses to settle for a quiet moment and takes the lead.